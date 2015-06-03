Afeez In Action As IK Start Advance In Norwegian Cup

By James Agberebi:

Nigerian midfielder Aremu Afeez was in action for his first division club IK Start who thrashed third-tier side Arendal Fotball 3-0 away in the second round of the Norwegian Cup on Wednesday.

Afeez featured for 90 minutes in the colours of IK Start.

Goals from Damion Lowe, Elliott Kaeck and Kevin Kabran saw IK Start progress into the third round.

After a 0-0 first half, Lowe broke the deadlock in the 10 minutes into the second half.

In the 58th minute, IK Start went 2-0 up thanks to Kaeck.

And with 11 minutes left in the game, Kabran put the tie beyond doubt by adding the third goal for IK Start.

The game was Afeez’s eighth in all competitions, scoring one goal since joining IK Start from Akwa United in January this year.

