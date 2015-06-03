Ndidi “Happy”, “Proud” To Win Leicester Young Player Award

By Adeboye Amosu:

Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is in cloud nine after picking the club’s Young Player of the Year award for the second year in a row, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Ndidi, 21, beat the duo of Ben Chilwel and Demarai Gray to the top prize at Leicester City’s annual award night at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday.

The Super Eagles star was also nominated for the Players’ Player of the Year and Player of the Year awards but lost out on the two to England centre-back Harry Maguire.

“I feel great. It’s a proud moment for me. I’m very happy about it,” Ndidi told the Leicester City TV channel.

“Kudos to the fans for their support. They have been fantastic since I came here.

“We have had a lot of ups and downs this season but it’s good that we are safe.”

Ndidi has been one of the key performers for the Foxes this season and much will be expected from next him next term, especially with some of the Premier League big guns linked with him but he is not keen to discuss his future.

“Next season… Let’s leave that for now and see what comes out later,” the Nigeria midfielder added.

Ndidi has made 33 Premier League appearances for Claude Puel’s side this season with four assists to his name.

