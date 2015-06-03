China: Mikel Missing As Tianjin TEDA Crash Out Of FA Cup

Nigeria midfielder Mikel Obi’s Tianjin TEDA crashed out of the Chinese FA Cup on Wednesday, losing 1-0 to Beijing Guoan in the fifth round of the competition, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Jonatan Soriano was the match winner for Beijing Guoan. The Spanish forward scored the only goal of the encounter in the 69th minute.

Super Eagles captain Mikel has scored one goal in eight CSL games for Tianjin TEDA this season but did not feature in the Cup defeat on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old midfielder is expected to return to action for Tianjin TEDA when they take on Guizhou Zhicheng in their next league game on Sunday.

Tianjin TEDA are 12th in the table with nine points from eight CSL games.

Watch The Premier League Live!! with EXPRESSVPN the #1 Trusted Name in VPN