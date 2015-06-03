Liebherr 2018: Nigeria’s Table Tennis Team Pip Bulgaria, Tops Men’s Division 2 Group F

By Johnny Edward:

Nigeria’s table tennis team recorded their third win at the ongoing Liebherr 2018 World Team Table Tennis Championships in Halmstad, Sweden defeating Bulgaria 3-0 on Wednesday reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

They suffered a 3-1 loss to Slovakia on Tuesday after beating Turkey 3-0 and Argentina 3-1 in their opening two games of the Men’s Division 2 Group F.

The trio of Quadri Aruna, Olajide Omotayo and Segun Toriola recorded wins in their respective games to send Nigeria top of Group F with seven points from three games.

Toriola started off on a bright note for Nigeria, defeating Golovanov Stanislav 3-0 (11-7,11-3,11-8) just as Aruna beat Teodor Alexandrov 3-0 (11-7, 11-7, 11-4).

Omotayo came from a set down to beat Denislav Kodjabashev 3-1 in their final set match. He won his set 4-11, 11-9,11-5,11-8.

Nigeria will face Austraila in their final group game later today (Wednesday).

