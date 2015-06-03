UCL: Marcelo Admits Unpenalized Handball Foul Vs Bayern As Madrid Bag Final Slot

Real Madrid defender, Marcelo, has conceded that the ball touched his hand during a controversial moment in his side’s Champions League semi-final, second clash against German club, Bayern Munich on Tuesday.

Zinedine Zidane’s men were held to a 2-2 draw in the second leg of their semi-final fixture at the Santiago Bernabeu qualifying 4-3 on aggregate.

Marcelo appeared to touch the ball with his hand while trying to block Joshua Kimmich’s cross late in the first half, and despite strong protests from the visitors, the centre referee failed to award a penalty kick.

He admitted after the game that the ball struck his hand but it was up to referee to determine whether his action had been deliberate.

“Yes, it hit my hand.” he told reporters after the game.

“But you guys know that I don’t talk about the referees. Many times, refs have ruled against us, and now, I can’t come here and talk about his performance again, because when they rule against us I don’t talk about it, you know. I imagined you’d ask me that.

“It is what it is. It was difficult for the ref, because there were many players blocking his view, but if I came here to tell you that the ball didn’t touch my hand, I’d be lying to you.”

