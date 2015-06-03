Latest News

[Music] Mtee – Mobe

02/05/2018 12:34:00
[Video] King Perryy Ft. Timaya – Man On Duty

02/05/2018 12:40:00
Dino Melaye Brought To Court On Stretcher By Police (Photos)

02/05/2018 13:31:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Pentagon investigating Trump's 'candy man' doctor Ronny Jackson

Sandra Bullock's stalker kills himself in standoff with police in LA

Scientists develop robots that can adapt like animals

18-year-old’s yearbook photo goes viral thanks to his make-up skills

James Bragg: The weatherman who saved D-Day

Adrian Gore

Mike Adenuga

Nassef Sawiris

Paul Harris

Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

Chris Okotie

Ramson Mumba

Agyin Asare

Chris Oyakhilome

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Football

Klopp's patience is rewarded as Van Dijk helps Liverpool to UCL final

by 02/05/2018 20:16:00 0 comments 1 Views
  • Jurgen Klopp's patience is rewarded as Virgil van Dijk steps up for Liverpool
  • Van Dijk played a major part in the Reds reaching the Champions League final
  • This is why Klopp ignored huge pressure to sign another centre-half last summer
  • He waited until the Dutchman was available in January and boy has it worked 
  • The Reds go on to face Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid in Kyiv at the end of May

By Joe Bernstein for the Daily Mail

Published: 17:10 EDT, 2 May 2018 | Updated: 20:16 EDT, 2 May 2018

Patience isn't one of the qualities you naturally associate with Jurgen Klopp given his manic touchline gestures that accompany the ferocity of his players.

Yet the German knows when to play the long game – and Virgil Van Dijk's role in taking Liverpool to the Champions League final proves it.

Although Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane have grabbed headlines all season, it was the reassuring presence of their £75million defender that meant a remarkable semi-final comeback from Roma was never on the cards despite a spirited attempt and two late goals to give them victory on the night.

Virgil van Dijk (L) played a major part in Liverpool getting to the Champions League final
Jurgen Klopp passionately celebrates his side scoring a goal as Liverpool play Roma
With 80,000 packed into the Stadio Olimpico, Van Dijk looked and played the part of a commander-in-chief at the back until the job was effectively done.

This is why Klopp ignored huge pressure to sign another centre-half in the summer when the club botched their move for Van Dijk.

He waited until the Dutchman was available in January and boy has it worked.

Roma were 5-2 down from the first leg and Liverpool knew the Italians would come at them.

The Dutchman (R) withstood nearly everything Roma had to throw at Liverpool in the first half
Van Dijk, the perfect build for a defender, took responsibility for marking danger-man Edin Dzeko and withstood nearly everything Roma had to throw at Liverpool in the opening 45 minutes, winning headers, blocking crosses and using his pace to help his team-mates out.

At one stage, he even took a boot in the face from Radja Nangollan for his troubles.

Liverpool scored first through Sadio Mane after nine minutes but Roma levelled with a fortuitous own goal off James Milner six minutes later.

The din in the stadium was incredible but Van Dijk remained calmness personified. He also used his tremendous power in the air to positive effect, twice challenging for headers in the Roma box to create space for countryman Georginio Wijnaldum to head the visitors back in front.

The 26-year-old defender (right), clashes with Roma's Patrik Schick on Wednesday evening
Van Dijk (L), the perfect build for a defender, took responsibility for marking Edin Dzeko (R)
It left Roma needing four goals. They got the first through Dzeko after 52 minutes following a blunder by Trent Alexander-Arnold but Liverpool survived the storm that followed.

By the time Naingollan scored Roma's 86th-minute winner on the night, it was too late for them in the tie, even though the Belgian did add a fourth from the penalty spot with the last kick of the game to make the final scoreline closer than it looked. 

Van Dijk has reached the top step-by-step, from Heerenveen in Holland to Celtic and then Southampton. Compared to other more technically gifted Dutch youngsters, he was sometimes treated with suspicion in his homeland. But he is the warrior and leader they say is lacking in the modern game.

On top of that, he is probably better in the air than any other defender in world football. He will now come up against the best attacking header in world football, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Klopp will back his man. And Liverpool fans should thank him for waiting before opening the chequebook when every phone-in was screaming at him to buy another centre-half, any centre-half, just nine months ago.

The Holland international is probably better in the air than any other defender in world football
Van Dijk is the leader they say is lacking in the modern game and Klopp's patience has paid off
