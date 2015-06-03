Diego Simeone confident Atletico Madrid will not miss his presence

By Dan Ripley for MailOnline

Published: 18:04 EDT, 2 May 2018 | Updated: 20:15 EDT, 2 May 2018

Diego Simeone believes his absence from the touchline will not be felt by Atletico Madrid's players as they prepare to take on Arsenal in their Europa League semi-final.

Simeone will serve a touchline ban in the second leg at the Wanda Metropolitano after his dismissal to the stands during the first leg at the Emirates Stadium.

The Argentine left his technical area during the 1-1 draw in north London to furiously protest against a red card shown to Sime Vrsaljko.

Diego Simeone addresses the media during Wednesday's press conference

Simeone is banned from the touchline for the deciding Europa League semi-final leg

The Atletico Madrid boss watches his side during a training session ahead of the Arsenal clash

UEFA have since charged the former Argentina international with insulting a match official and improper conduct, with a disciplinary panel to judge the case on Friday.

Assistant German Burgos will take charge from the technical area and Simeone has no qualms over letting his assistant call on the shots against the Gunners.

'There is German, who is perfectly capable,' he said.

'He has the same passion as me. We've known each other since we were kids, we do not need to look at each other to know what we are thinking.

'I'm completely calm. At this moment, it is the players who have the leading role and the energy.'

Simeone's assistant German Burgos will take charge from the touchline in the second leg

Despite the UEFA charge, Simeone has refused to tone down his touchline antics.

'I'm sad about the situation and the suspension,' he added. 'I will have to improve and I best not say anything else.

'It is not going to change the way I coach the team, seeing myself on television, it could be understandable, it depends how you see it. It could be interpreted normally as it is just a protest.'

Simeone was dismissed to the stands after furiously protesting a red card at the Emirates