[Music] Mtee – Mobe

02/05/2018 12:34:00
[Video] King Perryy Ft. Timaya – Man On Duty

02/05/2018 12:40:00
Dino Melaye Brought To Court On Stretcher By Police (Photos)

02/05/2018 13:31:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Pentagon investigating Trump's 'candy man' doctor Ronny Jackson

Sandra Bullock's stalker kills himself in standoff with police in LA

Scientists develop robots that can adapt like animals

18-year-old’s yearbook photo goes viral thanks to his make-up skills

James Bragg: The weatherman who saved D-Day

Adrian Gore

Mike Adenuga

Nassef Sawiris

Paul Harris

Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

Chris Okotie

Ramson Mumba

Agyin Asare

Chris Oyakhilome

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Football

Liverpool Survive Roma Scare To Reach Champions League Final

Liverpool advanced into the final of the UEFA Champions League despite going down to a a 4-2 defeat against AS Roma in their semi-final, second leg clash at the Stade Olimpico in Rome on Wednesday.

The Reds who won the first leg 5-2, qualified on a 7-6 aggregate scoreline. The defeat was Liverpool’s first in this season’s Champions League campaign, but they did enough to squeeze through to their first UCL final since 2007.

The visitors stunned the home fans when they took the lead in the ninth minute through Saido Mane.

It was the first time Roma would be conceding a goal at home in the competition this season.

Roberto Firmino pounced on a mistake by Radja Nainggolan and played in Mane who slotted the ball into net.

The home side levelled scores six minutes later courtesy of a fortuitous own goal by James Milner.

Liverpool went in front again with Georginio Wijnaldum nodding home a corner in the 26th minute.

Bosnian forward Edin Dzeko restored Roma’s tiny hope of a comeback when he equalised for the hosts seven minutes from time.

Roma were controversially denied a penalty when Trent Alexander-Arnold handled in the box as the referee waved play on.

Eusebio Di Francesco’s side took the lead for the first time in the game four minutes from time courtesy of a long range effort by Nainggolan.

Nainggolan netted a penalty in stoppage time but it was too late for Roma to complete a comeback.

Liverpool will face defending champions Real Madrid on 26 May in the final in Kiev, Ukraine.

No tags for this article

Related Articles

Mousa Dembele, Tottenham Midfielder Handed Six Game Ban For His Eye Gouge On Chelsea's Diego Costa

Nigerian Super Eagles Coach, Sunday Oliseh Resigns

Gabonese Footballer Dethrones Yaya Toure As Glo African Footballer Of The Year

Diego Simeone confident Atletico Madrid will not miss his presence

Klopp's patience is rewarded as Van Dijk helps Liverpool to UCL final

Liverpool allocated just 16,626 tickets for the Champions League final

It's an 'absolute joke' that VAR isn't used in the Champions League

UCL: Marcelo Admits Unpenalized Handball Foul Vs Bayern As Madrid Bag Final Slot

Liebherr 2018: Nigeria's Table Tennis Team Pip Bulgaria, Tops Men's Division 2 Group F

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

