Liverpool Survive Roma Scare To Reach Champions League Final

Liverpool advanced into the final of the UEFA Champions League despite going down to a a 4-2 defeat against AS Roma in their semi-final, second leg clash at the Stade Olimpico in Rome on Wednesday.

The Reds who won the first leg 5-2, qualified on a 7-6 aggregate scoreline. The defeat was Liverpool’s first in this season’s Champions League campaign, but they did enough to squeeze through to their first UCL final since 2007.

The visitors stunned the home fans when they took the lead in the ninth minute through Saido Mane.

It was the first time Roma would be conceding a goal at home in the competition this season.

Roberto Firmino pounced on a mistake by Radja Nainggolan and played in Mane who slotted the ball into net.

The home side levelled scores six minutes later courtesy of a fortuitous own goal by James Milner.

Liverpool went in front again with Georginio Wijnaldum nodding home a corner in the 26th minute.

Bosnian forward Edin Dzeko restored Roma’s tiny hope of a comeback when he equalised for the hosts seven minutes from time.

Roma were controversially denied a penalty when Trent Alexander-Arnold handled in the box as the referee waved play on.

Eusebio Di Francesco’s side took the lead for the first time in the game four minutes from time courtesy of a long range effort by Nainggolan.

Nainggolan netted a penalty in stoppage time but it was too late for Roma to complete a comeback.

Liverpool will face defending champions Real Madrid on 26 May in the final in Kiev, Ukraine.

