See How Chelsea, Tottenham Could Miss Out Of Champions League Even If They Finish 4th In The Premier League

02/05/2018 16:30:00
[Goals Highlight] Mane Scores As Liverpool Lose 4 – 2 Against Roma, But Qualify For Champions League Final (Watch)

02/05/2018 17:19:00
‘More People Killed In Zamfara Than Taraba & Benue Put Together’- President Buhari

02/05/2018 17:35:00

Football

Roma 4-2 Liverpool - PLAYER RATINGS: Sadio Mane was the full ticket

by 02/05/2018 20:53:00 0 comments 1 Views

By Dominic King for the Daily Mail

Published: 16:43 EDT, 2 May 2018 | Updated: 20:53 EDT, 2 May 2018

Liverpool have booked their place in the Champions League final thanks to a close-fought semi-final second leg in Rome.

Leading 5-2 from the first leg, the Reds lost the return fixture 4-2 in the Italian capital to go through 7-6 on aggregate.

Sportsmail's DOMINIC KING was at the Stadio Olimpico to provide his player ratings...

ROMA (4-3-3)

Alisson Becker - 6.5

Didn't have a great deal to do and couldn't be faulted for goals Roma conceded; one fine stop denied Sadio Mane.

Alisson Becker (left) will be glad to see the back of Liverpool after conceding seven goals
Alisson Becker (left) will be glad to see the back of Liverpool after conceding seven goals

Alisson Becker (left) will be glad to see the back of Liverpool after conceding seven goals

Alessandro Florenzi - 6

Couldn't handle the pace that came flying down Liverpool's left-hand side; went close with one shot.

Kostas Manolas - 5

Will be seeing Roberto Firmino in his nightmares for weeks to come. Didn't know how to contain Liverpool's relentless Brazilian.

Federico Fazio - 5

Did he learn nothing at Anfield last week? Continually caught out and showed why he never succeeded at Tottenham.

Aleksander Kolarov - 6

His deliveries were expected to be key but he never got in a position to cause havoc.

Lorenzo Pellegrini - 4

Played like someone who had won a raffle to be involved. Wild shots and poor control for most of the game.

This reaction from Lorenzo Pellegrini summed up his night for Roma before he was substituted
This reaction from Lorenzo Pellegrini summed up his night for Roma before he was substituted

This reaction from Lorenzo Pellegrini summed up his night for Roma before he was substituted

Daniele De Rossi - 6

Carried the responsibility of leading the fightback but the local hero couldn't master Liverpool's midfield.

Radja Nainggolan - 6.5

Terrible start to give the first Liverpool goal away but fought until the end, scoring twice.

Stephan Schick - 5

Another who made no discernible contribution to the attempted comeback, some awful miscontrol.

Edin Dzeko - 7

By far Roma's best player, always carried a threat and deserved his goal. His team needed more like him.

Edin Dzeko (right) was by far Roma's best player and his hard work was rewarded with this goal
Edin Dzeko (right) was by far Roma's best player and his hard work was rewarded with this goal

Edin Dzeko (right) was by far Roma's best player and his hard work was rewarded with this goal

Stephan El Shaarawy - 6

How he escaped a booking for a ridiculous, desperate dive was a mystery. Incident blotted a lively display.

SUBS

Skorupski (GK), Jesus, Under (on for Pellegrini 53), Gonalons (on for De Rossi 69), Peres, Gerson, Antonucci (on for El Shaarawy 75).

MANAGER

Eusebio Di Francesco - 5

Duty bound to go for goals but he will look back on this tie in the future and appreciate that conceding seven times over two legs was unforgivable.

Eusebio Di Francesco will be screaming at himself after seeing his Roma side concede seven
Eusebio Di Francesco will be screaming at himself after seeing his Roma side concede seven

Eusebio Di Francesco will be screaming at himself after seeing his Roma side concede seven

LIVERPOOL (4-3-3)

Loris Karius - 6.5

Good command of his area and confidently came for high balls; could have been stronger for second Roma goal.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 5

A night from which he will learn, committed himself too soon for Roma's second goal and found Stephan El Shaarawy a menace.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (left) endured a difficult night up against Roma's Stephan El Shaarawy
Trent Alexander-Arnold (left) endured a difficult night up against Roma's Stephan El Shaarawy

Trent Alexander-Arnold (left) endured a difficult night up against Roma's Stephan El Shaarawy

Virgil Van Dijk - 7

The pick of Liverpool's defence, the only one who never seemed to be flustered. A few towering headers cleared danger.

Dejan Lovren - 6 

A couple of shaky moments, such as kicking the ball into James Milner's face and being booked for a needless foul on half-time.

Andy Robertson - 6.5

His best work was done in the final third and one dashing charge up field almost produced a goal for Mane.

Georginio Wijnaldum - 7

Couldn't have picked a better time to score his first away goal in three years. Neat and tidy at all times.

Georginio Wijnaldum rises to head Liverpool's second goal of the night in the Italian capital
Georginio Wijnaldum rises to head Liverpool's second goal of the night in the Italian capital

Georginio Wijnaldum rises to head Liverpool's second goal of the night in the Italian capital

Jordan Henderson - 7.5

The captain was discipline exemplified and his use of the ball was excellent. Always in the right area.

James Milner - 7

Knew nothing about the own goal he scored; the blow to the face didn't stop him running another marathon.

Mohamed Salah - 6.5

Quiet by his standards and didn't get a clear sight of goal. Still had Roma jittering when he got possession.

Roberto Firmino - 7.5

Had Roma's defenders demented with his constant pressing and harrying. He was unlucky not to get a goal. 

Sadio Mane - 8

A different player to the one who struggled at the turn of the year, his opening goal settled any lingering nerve.

Sadio Mane points to the sky after scoring Liverpool's first goal to extend their aggregate lead
Sadio Mane points to the sky after scoring Liverpool's first goal to extend their aggregate lead

Sadio Mane points to the sky after scoring Liverpool's first goal to extend their aggregate lead

SUBS

Mignolet (GK), Clyne (on for Alexander-Arnold 90+3), Klavan (on for Mane 83), Moreno, Ings, Solanke (Firmino 87), Woodburn.

MANAGER

Jurgen Klopp - 7

It's not in his nature to sit back and shut up shop. The game would have been too ragged at times for his liking but he is only the fourth man to take Liverpool to a European Cup final.

Jurgen Klopp can look forward to trying to break Real Madrid's Champions League dominance
Jurgen Klopp can look forward to trying to break Real Madrid's Champions League dominance

Jurgen Klopp can look forward to trying to break Real Madrid's Champions League dominance

REFEREE 

Damir Skomina - 6

He has officiated Liverpool four times and they have lost each game. Given some of his decisions, Liverpool will hope he is nowhere to be seen in Kiev.

Damir Skomina made some questionable calls during Wednesday night's clash in Rome
Damir Skomina made some questionable calls during Wednesday night's clash in Rome

Damir Skomina made some questionable calls during Wednesday night's clash in Rome

 

