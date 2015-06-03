Roma say good luck to Salah as Liverpool reach Champions League final

By Matthew Smith For Mailonline

Published: 19:01 EDT, 2 May 2018 | Updated: 20:27 EDT, 2 May 2018

Mohamed Salah may have left Roma - and helped knock them out the Champions League - but he remains in the heart of the Italian club.

Salah joined Liverpool from Roma last summer in a £36million move, and has been a revelation on Merseyside with his goal-scoring exploits.

This has been crowned by Salah helping Liverpool reach the Champions League final, beating Roma 7-6 on aggregate in the last four.

Roma paid tribute to Mohamed Salah after Liverpool reached the Champions League final

Goal machine Salah joined Liverpool from Roma last summer in a £36million move

He helped knock out his former club 7-6 on aggregate in the Champions League semi-final

Salah was key in Liverpool's 5-2 first leg victory at Anfield, scoring twice and setting up two further goals. Although he was quieter in Italy as Roma won 4-2, the Egyptian and his team mates won through.

Despite their disappointment, Roma showed they still have plenty of respect for their former player by wishing him and Liverpool the best of luck when they play Real Madrid in the final.

A tweet from the official Roma club account read: 'It hurts so much that Roma’s incredible dream of going all the way to Kiev is over but you’ll be there in your new colours. Good luck in the final Mo Salah'.

Roma showed they still have affection for their former player as they wished Salah 'good luck'

This was accompanied by hashtags associated with the two clubs - #ForzaRoma and #YNWA - and a graphic of Salah wearing a half-Roma, half-Liverpool shirt.

Liverpool fans will hope the good luck charm pays off for Salah, and he can continue his stellar form for the final.

Salah has scored 43 goals in 49 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool, 10 of them coming in 12 Champions League fixtures.