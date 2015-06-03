Liverpool unveil message of support to Sean Cox in front of away fans

Latest News

Latest News

Champions League! Man United Fans Beg Ronaldo Not To Allow Liverpool Defeat Madrid In Final

03/05/2018 03:02:00
Latest News

3 Cult Persons Arrested By Police Raid In Bayelsa

03/05/2018 03:05:00
Latest News

OMG! A One-Day Old Baby Found Dead In Anambra Water Channel

03/05/2018 03:08:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Brooklyn car wash worker runs couple over and leaves woman dead

0out of 5

Man charged with trying to extort Kevin Hart with sex tape

0out of 5

Joseph Szabo's pictures capture life on famous Jones Beach 

0out of 5

Nadia Bokody opens up about life as a sex addict

0out of 5

Christopher Wool artwork vandal is painting owner's own son

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

0out of 5
Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

0out of 5
Nassef Sawiris

Nassef Sawiris

0out of 5
Chris Kirubi

Chris Kirubi

2out of 5
Michiel Le Roux

Michiel Le Roux

4out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Mensah Otabil

Mensah Otabil

3out of 5
Temitope Joshua

Temitope Joshua

3out of 5
Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

3out of 5
Ramson Mumba

Ramson Mumba

3out of 5
Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

3out of 5
Football

Liverpool unveil message of support to Sean Cox in front of away fans

by 03/05/2018 04:11:00 0 comments 1 Views

By Robert Cottingham For Mailonline

Published: 02:52 EDT, 3 May 2018 | Updated: 04:11 EDT, 3 May 2018

Liverpool's stars took to the pitch long after the final whistle on Wednesday night to celebrate reaching the Champions League final alongside their away supporters.

Manager Jurgen Klopp led his team back out from the dressing room to celebrate in front of their fans, who tossed scarves and banners onto the pitch in response.

One of those banners was emblazoned with a message of support for Sean Cox, the Liverpool fan who was a victim of an unprovoked attack by Roma Ultras before last week's Anfield first leg. 

Liverpool held up a banner from their away fans reading: 'Sean Cox: You'll Never Walk Alone'
Liverpool held up a banner from their away fans reading: 'Sean Cox: You'll Never Walk Alone'

Liverpool held up a banner from their away fans reading: 'Sean Cox: You'll Never Walk Alone'

The Liverpool players applauded their 5000-strong away support long after the final whistle
The Liverpool players applauded their 5000-strong away support long after the final whistle

The Liverpool players applauded their 5000-strong away support long after the final whistle

And in a show of solidarity with the 53-year-old, Liverpool's stars held up the banner as they danced and applauded in front of their away section. 

Dejan Lovren lifted a Liverpool scarf above his head, Mohamed Salah clapped and Klopp patted the club badge on his chest as they toasted reaching the Kiev final.

The 5000 travelling Liverpool supporters were forced to remain inside the Stadio Olimpico for their own safety after the final whistle following a police clampdown in the Italian capital. There were some suggestions fans were held until 1am in Rome.

Both Liverpool and their semi-final opponents Roma had displayed messages solidarity with Cox, who hails from Ireland, in the build-up to the second leg. 

Mohamed Salah claps Liverpool's supporters - who were held back after the final whistle
Mohamed Salah claps Liverpool's supporters - who were held back after the final whistle

Mohamed Salah claps Liverpool's supporters - who were held back after the final whistle

Sections of Liverpool's support show their delight as they celebrated with their players
Sections of Liverpool's support show their delight as they celebrated with their players

Sections of Liverpool's support show their delight as they celebrated with their players

Jurgen Klopp pats his chest after leading his Liverpool side to the Champions League final
Jurgen Klopp pats his chest after leading his Liverpool side to the Champions League final

Jurgen Klopp pats his chest after leading his Liverpool side to the Champions League final

Liverpool hung Cox's Gaelic football shirt in their dressing room before last weekend's draw with Stoke while Roma players trained wearing 'Forza Sean' t-shirts. 

Klopp's side were forced to withstand a late fightback from the Italians, who came within one goal of sending the semi-final to extra time.

Roma were 5-2 down from the first leg but netted three second-half goals, including two Radja Nainngolan strikes in the final four minutes, to give Liverpool a scare. 

But the Red survived and will bid to secure their sixth European Cup when they face holders Real Madrid in the final on May 26.

Supporters had brought the banner in support of the injured Cox for the semi-final second leg
Supporters had brought the banner in support of the injured Cox for the semi-final second leg

Supporters had brought the banner in support of the injured Cox for the semi-final second leg

Simon Mignolet, Dominic Solanke and Dejan Lovren hail their supporters after the victory
Simon Mignolet, Dominic Solanke and Dejan Lovren hail their supporters after the victory

Simon Mignolet, Dominic Solanke and Dejan Lovren hail their supporters after the victory

Liverpool fans have been allocated just 16,626 tickets for the final in Kiev despite the Olimpiyskiy Stadium boasting a capacity of 63,000.

And to stay just for one night at a hotel Kiev will cost upwards of four figures. The cheapest hotel in the Ukrainian capital for May 26 starts at £1,473 with the other two increasing in price at £8,851 and a staggering £10,901. 

Their final opponents Madrid beat Bayern Munich 4-3 in the semis to qualify and are looking to secure an unprecedented third successive Champions League title.

Liverpool have netted a remarkable 40 goals in 12 Champions League matches so far in this season's competition with Mane, Salah and Roberto Firmino accounting for three quarters of that total. 

Roberto Firmino has been key to Liverpool's progress with 10 goals in this year's competition
Roberto Firmino has been key to Liverpool's progress with 10 goals in this year's competition

Roberto Firmino has been key to Liverpool's progress with 10 goals in this year's competition

Lovren holds a Liverpool scarf above his head after his side overcame Roma 7-6 on aggregate
Lovren holds a Liverpool scarf above his head after his side overcame Roma 7-6 on aggregate

Lovren holds a Liverpool scarf above his head after his side overcame Roma 7-6 on aggregate

Liverpool supporters have been allocated just 16,626 tickets for the Champions League final
Liverpool supporters have been allocated just 16,626 tickets for the Champions League final

Liverpool supporters have been allocated just 16,626 tickets for the Champions League final

Advertisement
Read more:

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Mousa Dembele, Tottenham Midfielder Handed Six Game Ban For His Eye Gouge On Chelsea's Diego Costa

Mousa Dembele, Tottenham Midfielder Handed Six Game Ban For His Eye Gouge On Chelsea's Diego Costa

Nigerian Super Eagles Coach, Sunday Oliseh Resigns

Nigerian Super Eagles Coach, Sunday Oliseh Resigns

Gabonese Footballer Dethrones Yaya Toure As Glo African Footballer Of The Year

Gabonese Footballer Dethrones Yaya Toure As Glo African Footballer Of The Year

Liebherr 2018: Nigeria’s Table Tennis Team To Face Spain In Round Of 16

Man Utd prioritise Alex Sandro transfer as Jose Mourinho looks to replace Luke Shaw

Man City 'considering move' for Bayer Leverkusen forward Leon Bailey

Dejan Lovren leads Liverpool celebrations by dancing with Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah

Liverpool unveil message of support to Sean Cox in front of away fans

Real Madrid and Liverpool have 17 European Cups titles between them

Roma say good luck to Salah as Liverpool reach Champions League final

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More