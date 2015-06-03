Dejan Lovren leads Liverpool celebrations by dancing with Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah

Latest News

Champions League! Man United Fans Beg Ronaldo Not To Allow Liverpool Defeat Madrid In Final

03/05/2018 03:02:00
3 Cult Persons Arrested By Police Raid In Bayelsa

03/05/2018 03:05:00
OMG! A One-Day Old Baby Found Dead In Anambra Water Channel

03/05/2018 03:08:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim's Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola's President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Brooklyn car wash worker runs couple over and leaves woman dead

Man charged with trying to extort Kevin Hart with sex tape

Joseph Szabo's pictures capture life on famous Jones Beach 

Nadia Bokody opens up about life as a sex addict

Christopher Wool artwork vandal is painting owner's own son

Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

Nassef Sawiris

Nassef Sawiris

Chris Kirubi

Chris Kirubi

Michiel Le Roux

Michiel Le Roux

Mensah Otabil

Mensah Otabil

Temitope Joshua

Temitope Joshua

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Ramson Mumba

Ramson Mumba

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Football

Dejan Lovren leads Liverpool celebrations by dancing with Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah

by 03/05/2018

By Robert Cottingham For Mailonline

Published: 02:01 EDT, 3 May 2018 | Updated: 04:10 EDT, 3 May 2018

There was a party atmosphere in the Stadio Olimpico away dressing room on Wednesday evening as Liverpool celebrated reaching the Champions League final.

And amid a room of jubilant Liverpool stars, centre back Dejan Lovren was the happiest camper of them all as he led the dancing alongside his team-mates. 

The centre back posted a video on Instagram of him throwing some shapes while still draped in the Liverpool scarf he'd picked up at the final whistle.

Dejan Lovren dancing with Roberto Firmino
Dejan Lovren dancing with Roberto Firmino
Mohamed Salah draped in a towel after the match
Mohamed Salah draped in a towel after the match

Dejan Lovren danced alongside Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah (right) after the match

The Croatian wrapped a scarf around his head
The Croatian wrapped a scarf around his head
The centre back managed to get Dominic Solanke to join him for a selfie
The centre back managed to get Dominic Solanke to join him for a selfie

The centre back with a scarf draped around his head (left) and with Dominic Solanke (right)

Liverpool's players celebrate in their dressing room after reaching the Champions League final
Liverpool's players celebrate in their dressing room after reaching the Champions League final

Liverpool's players celebrate in their dressing room after reaching the Champions League final

Lovren panned the camera round to show a beaming Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah, dressed in just a towel, as he toasted the achievement by taking to social media.

The defender also tied the scarf around his head and repeatedly shouted: 'Final!' as he jumped up and down in the Liverpool dressing room. 

Lovren then turned to team-mates Nathaniel Clyne, Dominic Solanke, Alberto Moreno and Ragnar Klavan to join his selfie video.

And Lovren completed his bizarre celebrations by singing a rendition of Stevie Wonder's: 'I Just Called To Say I Love You'.

Lovren poses for a selfie with (L-R) Georginio Wijnaldum, Virgil van Dijk and Nathaniel Clyne
Lovren poses for a selfie with (L-R) Georginio Wijnaldum, Virgil van Dijk and Nathaniel Clyne

Lovren poses for a selfie with (L-R) Georginio Wijnaldum, Virgil van Dijk and Nathaniel Clyne

Jurgen Klopp's players were jubilant after surviving a late scare to reach the final in Kiev 
Jurgen Klopp's players were jubilant after surviving a late scare to reach the final in Kiev 

Jurgen Klopp's players were jubilant after surviving a late scare to reach the final in Kiev 

The Croatian played the full 90 minutes in both matches as Liverpool booked their spot in the final by edging past Roma 7-6 on aggregate. 

Liverpool were forced to withstand a late fightback from Roma in the second leg having entered the match with a 5-2 lead from the Anfield clash.

Having gone 1-0 and 2-1 up through Sadio Mane and Georginio Wijnaldum, Roma scored three second-half goals to win 4-2 on the night, leaving them just one away from extra time.

But Liverpool survived the scare and will bid to secure their sixth European Cup and first since 2005 when they face holders Real Madrid in the final in Kiev. 

Madrid, who beat Bayern Munich in the semis, are bidding for a third successive Champions League title having become the first team to successfully defend the competition last season. 

Lovren celebrates with the Liverpool supporters on the pitch after the semi-final second leg
Lovren celebrates with the Liverpool supporters on the pitch after the semi-final second leg

Lovren celebrates with the Liverpool supporters on the pitch after the semi-final second leg

Georginio Wijnaldum scored Liverpool's second goal and is looking forward to the final
Georginio Wijnaldum scored Liverpool's second goal and is looking forward to the final

Georginio Wijnaldum scored Liverpool's second goal and is looking forward to the final

Jordan Henderson celebrates with Salah after captaining Liverpool to the European Cup final
Jordan Henderson celebrates with Salah after captaining Liverpool to the European Cup final

Jordan Henderson celebrates with Salah after captaining Liverpool to the European Cup final

But Reds boss Jurgen Klopp, who led Borussia Dortmund to the final in 2013, insists he is ready to make his side winners. 

Klopp said: 'We were in League Cup final, we didn't win it. People don't tell me in the street since then: 'Thank you for bringing us to the final.

'We were in Europa League final, nobody tells me that. I see no trophies after these games. They don't hang silver medals at Melwood.

'That's a pity, that's the game. There's still a job to do but that's how it is. Going to a final is really nice but winning is even nicer. We will be ready then but is Real Madrid. You cannot be more experienced in this competition than Real Madrid.

'I think 80 per cent of the team of Real Madrid played all these finals. They are four times in the last five years and still together. They are experienced, we are not, but we will be really on fire. We have to play two more Champions League semi finals in the Premier League. That's the first job to do.'

Klopp added: 'I need to start winning and I know that already. I wanted but now it's over and we are fine You don't come to the final without luck. We only needed it once and that was tonight. I give the boys the night, they don't drink alcohol, they can stay a little longer awake.

'They recover tomorrow and then we go to Chelsea. They will fight for everything. We cannot go to Champions League final with nice football constantly being better.'

