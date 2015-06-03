Dejan Lovren leads Liverpool celebrations by dancing with Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah

By Robert Cottingham For Mailonline

There was a party atmosphere in the Stadio Olimpico away dressing room on Wednesday evening as Liverpool celebrated reaching the Champions League final.

And amid a room of jubilant Liverpool stars, centre back Dejan Lovren was the happiest camper of them all as he led the dancing alongside his team-mates.

The centre back posted a video on Instagram of him throwing some shapes while still draped in the Liverpool scarf he'd picked up at the final whistle.

Dejan Lovren danced alongside Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah (right) after the match

The centre back with a scarf draped around his head (left) and with Dominic Solanke (right)

Liverpool's players celebrate in their dressing room after reaching the Champions League final

Lovren panned the camera round to show a beaming Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah, dressed in just a towel, as he toasted the achievement by taking to social media.

The defender also tied the scarf around his head and repeatedly shouted: 'Final!' as he jumped up and down in the Liverpool dressing room.

Lovren then turned to team-mates Nathaniel Clyne, Dominic Solanke, Alberto Moreno and Ragnar Klavan to join his selfie video.

And Lovren completed his bizarre celebrations by singing a rendition of Stevie Wonder's: 'I Just Called To Say I Love You'.

Lovren poses for a selfie with (L-R) Georginio Wijnaldum, Virgil van Dijk and Nathaniel Clyne

Jurgen Klopp's players were jubilant after surviving a late scare to reach the final in Kiev

The Croatian played the full 90 minutes in both matches as Liverpool booked their spot in the final by edging past Roma 7-6 on aggregate.

Liverpool were forced to withstand a late fightback from Roma in the second leg having entered the match with a 5-2 lead from the Anfield clash.

Having gone 1-0 and 2-1 up through Sadio Mane and Georginio Wijnaldum, Roma scored three second-half goals to win 4-2 on the night, leaving them just one away from extra time.

But Liverpool survived the scare and will bid to secure their sixth European Cup and first since 2005 when they face holders Real Madrid in the final in Kiev.

Madrid, who beat Bayern Munich in the semis, are bidding for a third successive Champions League title having become the first team to successfully defend the competition last season.

Lovren celebrates with the Liverpool supporters on the pitch after the semi-final second leg

Georginio Wijnaldum scored Liverpool's second goal and is looking forward to the final

Jordan Henderson celebrates with Salah after captaining Liverpool to the European Cup final

But Reds boss Jurgen Klopp, who led Borussia Dortmund to the final in 2013, insists he is ready to make his side winners.

Klopp said: 'We were in League Cup final, we didn't win it. People don't tell me in the street since then: 'Thank you for bringing us to the final.

'We were in Europa League final, nobody tells me that. I see no trophies after these games. They don't hang silver medals at Melwood.

'That's a pity, that's the game. There's still a job to do but that's how it is. Going to a final is really nice but winning is even nicer. We will be ready then but is Real Madrid. You cannot be more experienced in this competition than Real Madrid.

'I think 80 per cent of the team of Real Madrid played all these finals. They are four times in the last five years and still together. They are experienced, we are not, but we will be really on fire. We have to play two more Champions League semi finals in the Premier League. That's the first job to do.'

Klopp added: 'I need to start winning and I know that already. I wanted but now it's over and we are fine You don't come to the final without luck. We only needed it once and that was tonight. I give the boys the night, they don't drink alcohol, they can stay a little longer awake.

'They recover tomorrow and then we go to Chelsea. They will fight for everything. We cannot go to Champions League final with nice football constantly being better.'