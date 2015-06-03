Man Utd prioritise Alex Sandro transfer as Jose Mourinho looks to replace Luke Shaw

Latest News

Latest News

Champions League! Man United Fans Beg Ronaldo Not To Allow Liverpool Defeat Madrid In Final

03/05/2018 03:02:00
Latest News

3 Cult Persons Arrested By Police Raid In Bayelsa

03/05/2018 03:05:00
Latest News

OMG! A One-Day Old Baby Found Dead In Anambra Water Channel

03/05/2018 03:08:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Brooklyn car wash worker runs couple over and leaves woman dead

0out of 5

Man charged with trying to extort Kevin Hart with sex tape

0out of 5

Joseph Szabo's pictures capture life on famous Jones Beach 

0out of 5

Nadia Bokody opens up about life as a sex addict

0out of 5

Christopher Wool artwork vandal is painting owner's own son

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

0out of 5
Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

0out of 5
Nassef Sawiris

Nassef Sawiris

0out of 5
Chris Kirubi

Chris Kirubi

2out of 5
Michiel Le Roux

Michiel Le Roux

4out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Mensah Otabil

Mensah Otabil

3out of 5
Temitope Joshua

Temitope Joshua

3out of 5
Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

3out of 5
Ramson Mumba

Ramson Mumba

3out of 5
Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

3out of 5
Football

Man Utd prioritise Alex Sandro transfer as Jose Mourinho looks to replace Luke Shaw

by 03/05/2018 03:12:00 0 comments 1 Views
  • Manchester United have identified Alex Sandro as the man to replace Luke Shaw
  • United are also interested in Danny Rose but have made Sandro their 'prioirty'
  • Jose Mourinho is unimpressed with Shaw's progress and is ready to sell him

By Jordan Seward For Mailonline

Published: 03:09 EDT, 3 May 2018 | Updated: 03:12 EDT, 3 May 2018

Manchester United have made Juventus left-back Alex Sandro a 'priority signing' to replace Luke Shaw in the summer.  

Jose Mourinho has already set out his summer spending plans as he looks to significantly strengthen his squad in efforts to compete with rivals City next season.

The United boss has identified several targets to replace Shaw, who is set to leave the club following numerous slams from Mourinho this season. 

Manchester United have prioritised signing Alex Sandro to replace Luke Shaw next season
Manchester United have prioritised signing Alex Sandro to replace Luke Shaw next season

Manchester United have prioritised signing Alex Sandro to replace Luke Shaw next season

The England international had enjoyed a winter resurgence but his form has dwindled since the turn of the year and Mourinho is unimpressed with his progress.

United are understood to be monitoring Tottenham defender Danny Rose and Celtic youngster Kieran Tierney but according to Manchester Evening News, Mourinho is prepared to miss out on them both in order to land Sandro.

The Brazilian defender, whose contract expires in 2020, has also attracted interest from Chelsea.

Jose Mourinho is prepared to miss out on Danny Rose and Kieran Tierney to land the Brazilian
Jose Mourinho is prepared to miss out on Danny Rose and Kieran Tierney to land the Brazilian

Jose Mourinho is prepared to miss out on Danny Rose and Kieran Tierney to land the Brazilian

The United boss is unimpressed with Shaw's (middle) progress and is keen to replace him
The United boss is unimpressed with Shaw's (middle) progress and is keen to replace him

The United boss is unimpressed with Shaw's (middle) progress and is keen to replace him

Ashley Young has been converted into the left-back position at United this season but Mourinho is keen to establish a settled back-four before the new campaign.

United will hope Juventus' interest in Matteo Darmian could pave the way for a possible player-plus-cash deal for Sandro in the summer.

The Italian defender has only made 15 appearances this season and looks set to depart in the summer along with team-mates Shaw and Daley Blind. 

The Juventus defender (left) has also attracted interest from Chelsea this season
The Juventus defender (left) has also attracted interest from Chelsea this season

The Juventus defender (left) has also attracted interest from Chelsea this season

Advertisement

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Mousa Dembele, Tottenham Midfielder Handed Six Game Ban For His Eye Gouge On Chelsea's Diego Costa

Mousa Dembele, Tottenham Midfielder Handed Six Game Ban For His Eye Gouge On Chelsea's Diego Costa

Nigerian Super Eagles Coach, Sunday Oliseh Resigns

Nigerian Super Eagles Coach, Sunday Oliseh Resigns

Gabonese Footballer Dethrones Yaya Toure As Glo African Footballer Of The Year

Gabonese Footballer Dethrones Yaya Toure As Glo African Footballer Of The Year

Liebherr 2018: Nigeria’s Table Tennis Team To Face Spain In Round Of 16

Man Utd prioritise Alex Sandro transfer as Jose Mourinho looks to replace Luke Shaw

Man City 'considering move' for Bayer Leverkusen forward Leon Bailey

Dejan Lovren leads Liverpool celebrations by dancing with Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah

Liverpool unveil message of support to Sean Cox in front of away fans

Real Madrid and Liverpool have 17 European Cups titles between them

Roma say good luck to Salah as Liverpool reach Champions League final

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More