Liebherr 2018: Nigeria’s Table Tennis Team To Face Spain In Round Of 16

Nigeria’s table tennis team will take on Spain later today ( Thursday ) at 6pm in a round 16 clash at the ongoing Liebherr 2018 World Team Table Tennis Championships in Halmstad, Sweden, reports Completesportsnigeria.com .

The Nigerian team defeated Australia 3-0 in their final Men’s Division 2 Group F game Wednesday night to finish second behind group winners Slovakia.

Quadri Aruna defeated Benjamin Bould in three straight sets in the first game. Aruna, Nigeria’s top ranked player won the encounter 11-7, 11-5, 11-9.

Abiodun Bode also won his tie against Townsend Kane in three straight sets 12-10, 11-2, 11-9 while Omotayo Olajide beat Rohan Dhooria 3-2 (11-6,11-13,12-14,11-8,11-3) to seal an emphatic win for Nigeria.