Pour Water On Birthday Celebrant, Be Charged To Court- Ajayi Crowther University

03/05/2018 06:47:00
Porsche Kill You There – Flavor Replies A Troll On His Post

03/05/2018 06:59:00
Gunmen Shoot Newly Wedded Wife Travelling To Go See Her In-Laws (See Photos)

03/05/2018 07:08:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Brooklyn car wash worker runs couple over and leaves woman dead

Man charged with trying to extort Kevin Hart with sex tape

Joseph Szabo's pictures capture life on famous Jones Beach 

Nadia Bokody opens up about life as a sex addict

Christopher Wool artwork vandal is painting owner's own son

Cyril Ramaphosa

Jim Ovia

Paul Harris

Mohammed Indimi

Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

Mensah Otabil

Bishop Tudor Bismark

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Football

Islam Slimani banned for Newcastle's last three games after accepting charge

by 03/05/2018 08:17:00 0 comments 1 Views
  • Islam Slimani has been banned for Newcastle's final three games of the season
  • The striker was charged after kicking out at West Brom defender Craig Dawson
  • He admitted the offence but challenged the severity of the punishment
  • The ban means the Algeria international's stay on Tyneside is effectively over

By Damian Spellman, Press Association Sport

Published: 07:27 EDT, 3 May 2018 | Updated: 08:17 EDT, 3 May 2018

Islam Slimani will miss the final three games of his loan spell at Newcastle through suspension after accepting a charge of violent conduct.

The 29-year-old Leicester striker was charged after kicking out at West Brom defender Craig Dawson following his introduction as a substitute during Saturday's 1-0 Premier League defeat at St James' Park.

While admitting the offence, which was not spotted by referee David Coote, Slimani challenged the severity of the punishment, but failed in a bid to have it reduced.

Islam Slimani embraces Craig Dawson after kicking the West Brom centre back last Saturday
An FA statement said: 'Islam Slimani will miss Newcastle United's next three matches after he was charged with violent conduct.

'He accepted the charge, but argued the suspension was excessive. This was rejected by an Independent Regulatory Commission.

'The forward was involved in an off-the-ball incident during Saturday's game against West Bromwich Albion.'

The ban means the Algeria international's stay on Tyneside is effectively over after just four appearances and only one start, amounting to just 130 minutes on the pitch.

Slimani was signed on deadline day in January as manager Rafa Benitez searched desperately to add firepower to his team, to the extent that the Magpies handed a short-term deal to a player they knew was nursing a thigh injury.

Slimani will miss the final three games of his loan spell at Newcastle after accepting a charge
He arrived with 13 games remaining, one of them against his parent club for which he was ineligible, but fitness problems and now suspension have significantly reduced his involvement.

Although a man who cost the Foxes £29million from Sporting Lisbon in August 2016 has not scored for the club, he did play key roles in winning goals against both Huddersfield and Arsenal as Newcastle secured their top-flight status with a run of four successive victories.

However, whether he has done enough to persuade the club to attempt to sign him on a permanent deal is debatable.

The ban means the Algeria international's stay is effectively over after just four appearances
