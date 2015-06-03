Mohamed Salah vows to bring Champions League 'trophy back to Anfield'

By Dominic King for MailOnline

Published: 07:00 EDT, 3 May 2018 | Updated: 08:15 EDT, 3 May 2018

Mohamed Salah has vowed to bring 'the trophy back to Anfield' as he insisted the Champions League final will not become a shootout between him and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Liverpool's players were recovering in Rome after they celebrated their nerve-shredding semi-final success against Roma, the foundations for a 7-6 aggregate success were laid by Salah's stunning performance in the first leg.

With 43 goals in a stunning debut season at Anfield, Salah has been touted as succeeding Ronaldo as the next Ballon d'Or winner and if he were to sparkle in Kiev on May 26, the Egyptian's chances would be strengthened.

But Salah, who has scored 11 times on Liverpool's run to the final, has made it clear the clash - which is a repeat of the 1981 final in Paris, which was settled by a single goal from Alan Kennedy - is not about proving who is best. It is about a club hoping to make history.

'It is not going to be a final between Mohamed Salah and Cristiano Ronaldo,' said Salah. 'I am playing for a great club, and we have great players, so qualifying to the final came with great team work, that I cannot do it alone.

'I know all of the Arab people wish the best for me. They want me to win the Ballon d'Or and they are happy every time I win. But now at the moment I am only thinking about the final and to bring the trophy to Anfield.'

When asked if Liverpool were defensively weak after their 4-2 defeat in Rome, Salah replied: 'Of course not. It is collective work. When we score a goal it's because we are all doing good. When we concede, it means we all need to work harder.'

The message Salah gave was indicative of the team's tone as they milled out of the Stadio Olimpico. The initial wild celebrations were replaced by perspective and the realisation that there is still much to be done if they are to become European champions for a sixth time.

Gini Wijnaldum, whose header ultimately proved to be the difference between Liverpool and Roma, explained there was no opportunity for the players to take stock as they still need to secure a place in the top four before squaring up to Madrid.

Wijnaldum also revealed the reason why he raced to fitness coach Andreas Kornmayer after ending a run without an away goal that dated back to May 17, 2015 and a game for PSV Eindhoven at Den Haag in the Eredivise.

'We already had an agreement a few games ago, that I would run to him if I scored. But it didn't happen,' said Wijnaldum. 'He told me it a few times, but then he forgot. Then before we played Roma, he said I would score, so I had to.

'It's great to be in the final. The Champions League is the biggest competition you can play at club level, so if you can go in your first season to the final, it's a great feeling. But then you want to win the final now, so you can't relax. It's the biggest we could have had and it's going to be difficult.

'But it's going to be difficult for Real, also. Everyone in the Champions League has quality. We have to be aware of their quality, but they have to be aware of ours. They are not the only team with quality or the only team that can win games.'

It is remarkable to think that Liverpool, who have not been champions of England since 1990, are preparing for a third European Cup final in 13 years and their second appearance in a European final in three seasons under Jurgen Klopp.

Steven Gerrard, speaking on BT Sport, said he felt Liverpool 'were on the verge of something special' and Tom Werner, the club's chairman, insisted they were rightfully taking their place in Kiev after proving themselves to be one of the most exciting teams in Europe.

'It was thrilling to beat Roma,' said Werner, who flew from Boston to be at the Stadio Olimpico. 'Our play in the Champions League was such that we truly deserve to be going to Kiev. What a joy to experience this moment with our away supporters.'