Pour Water On Birthday Celebrant, Be Charged To Court- Ajayi Crowther University

03/05/2018 06:47:00
Porsche Kill You There – Flavor Replies A Troll On His Post

03/05/2018 06:59:00
Gunmen Shoot Newly Wedded Wife Travelling To Go See Her In-Laws (See Photos)

03/05/2018 07:08:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Brooklyn car wash worker runs couple over and leaves woman dead

Man charged with trying to extort Kevin Hart with sex tape

Joseph Szabo's pictures capture life on famous Jones Beach 

Nadia Bokody opens up about life as a sex addict

Christopher Wool artwork vandal is painting owner's own son

Cyril Ramaphosa

Jim Ovia

Paul Harris

Mohammed Indimi

Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

Mensah Otabil

Bishop Tudor Bismark

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Football

Rochdale fans raise money to fly good luck charm 'Spanish Dale' to final game

by 03/05/2018 08:11:00 0 comments 1 Views
  • Jesus Sanchez fell in love with Rochdale by playing FIFA computer game in 2009
  • The Spaniard has travelled to Spotland on several occasions in recent seasons
  • Fans raised £500 to make sure he's at their final League One game this weekend
  • Rochdale must better Oldham's result on final day to avoid drop to League Two

By Alex Martin For Mailonline

Published: 07:45 EDT, 3 May 2018 | Updated: 08:11 EDT, 3 May 2018

Rochdale fans have dug into their pockets to make sure their lucky charm is at the final game of the season in a bid to increase their chances of avoiding relegation to League Two this weekend.

Spaniard Jesus Sanchez, known as 'Spanish Dale' on social media, is the most unlikely fan after falling in love with the club while playing with them on the FIFA computer game in 2009.

Having become a cult figure with Rochdale regulars, fans have raised £500 to fly him to Spotland this weekend. It will be the first time he has left Spain in his life and fans are convinced he will bring good fortune in their crucial clash against Charlton. 

Jesus Sanchez poses with his Rochdale shirt as he prepares to leave Spain for the first time
'They told me in our WhatsApp group that "Jesus is coming to save us",' Sanchez told BBC Sport.

'It was a surprise, like a dream. I felt a bit bad because they are giving me their money to go, but I am very grateful. I never thought this could happen.

'I would have preferred that Rochdale are in a better position to stay in the league, but I think it is possible they can stay up. I am excited to go there, for the atmosphere and being with the fans.'

Rochdale are just one point away from safety but must better the result achieved by Oldham, who travel to the all-but relegated Northampton, in order to stay in England's third tier.

Despite a potentially dark day for the club, Rochdale are committed to making sure Sanchez has one to remember and have planned a special welcome for him on Saturday.

'As a club, we think it's an absolutely fantastic gesture,' said press officer Leighanne Coyle. 'The generosity shown by supporters to contribute towards this fund has been amazing.

'Through his use of social media, it is great to see how passionate Jesus is about Rochdale, despite living in Spain. It's obvious he loves all things Dale.'

Charlton will be fighting for their own ambitions as they need at least a point to seal their place in the League One play-offs, but even a draw could be enough for Rochdale if Oldham lose at Northampton.

