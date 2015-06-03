Rochdale fans raise money to fly good luck charm 'Spanish Dale' to final game

By Alex Martin For Mailonline

Rochdale fans have dug into their pockets to make sure their lucky charm is at the final game of the season in a bid to increase their chances of avoiding relegation to League Two this weekend.

Spaniard Jesus Sanchez, known as 'Spanish Dale' on social media, is the most unlikely fan after falling in love with the club while playing with them on the FIFA computer game in 2009.

Having become a cult figure with Rochdale regulars, fans have raised £500 to fly him to Spotland this weekend. It will be the first time he has left Spain in his life and fans are convinced he will bring good fortune in their crucial clash against Charlton.

Jesus Sanchez poses with his Rochdale shirt as he prepares to leave Spain for the first time

'They told me in our WhatsApp group that "Jesus is coming to save us",' Sanchez told BBC Sport.

'It was a surprise, like a dream. I felt a bit bad because they are giving me their money to go, but I am very grateful. I never thought this could happen.

'I would have preferred that Rochdale are in a better position to stay in the league, but I think it is possible they can stay up. I am excited to go there, for the atmosphere and being with the fans.'

Rochdale are just one point away from safety but must better the result achieved by Oldham, who travel to the all-but relegated Northampton, in order to stay in England's third tier.

Despite a potentially dark day for the club, Rochdale are committed to making sure Sanchez has one to remember and have planned a special welcome for him on Saturday.

'As a club, we think it's an absolutely fantastic gesture,' said press officer Leighanne Coyle. 'The generosity shown by supporters to contribute towards this fund has been amazing.

'Through his use of social media, it is great to see how passionate Jesus is about Rochdale, despite living in Spain. It's obvious he loves all things Dale.'

Charlton will be fighting for their own ambitions as they need at least a point to seal their place in the League One play-offs, but even a draw could be enough for Rochdale if Oldham lose at Northampton.