NFF, Arsenal, Akpom Celebrate Iwobi At 22

By Johnny Edward:

The Nigeria Football Federation and Arsenal FC have a sent congratulatory messages to Super Eagles forward, Alex Iwobi, who turns 22 today ( Thursday ), reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Iwobi who has been certified fit for tonight’s ( Thursday’s ) crucial UEFA Europa League semi-final second leg clash against Atletico Madrid was born in Lagos, Nigeria on May 3, 1996.

“Happy birthday to the very promising @alexiwobi. Keep soaring,” a tweet on the NFF’s handle reads.

Arsenal wrote on their official Twitter handle: “Happy birthday to you, @alexiwobi, #BIG17 is 22 today.”

Iwobi was the hero for Nigeria against Zambia last October, when his goal secured a 1-0 win for the Super Eagles and booked their berth at a third consecutive World Cup consecutive finals appearance.

The 22-year-old who has earned 15 caps for the Super Eagles also tweeted: “+1 grateful.”

His childhood friend, Chuba Akpom also celebrated him with a message he tweeted on Thursday . “These were the days we played football with rolled up socks on the block corridor, happy birthday my bro @alexiwobi,” Akpom tweeted with an old picture of them.

