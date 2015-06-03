Sampaoli To Include Higuain, Dybala In Argentina World Cup Squad

Argentina coach, Jorge Sampaoli, has assured the duo of Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala

that they will be part of his squad to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

According to a report in Argentine online news outlet, Ole.com.ar, Sampaoli met the Juventus pair in Turin during his European tour on Wednesday and intimated them of his intention to include them in his final 23-man squad for the competition.

Sampaoli overlooked Higuain during the qualifiers but called up the former Real Madrid and Napoli striker for the Albiceleste’s last two friendlies against Italy and Spain.

Dybala on the hand started the first two games of the Sampaoli era (Uruguay and Venezuela) and was called up for the final two games of the qualifiers against Peru and Ecuador but sat on the bench all through.

He was not invited for the friendlies against Italy and Spain.

All 32 countries are expected to submit a 35-man preliminary squad to FIFA before May 14.

The Albiceleste will face Nigeria, Iceland and Croatia in Group D in Russia.

Watch The Premier League Live!! with EXPRESSVPN the #1 Trusted Name in VPN