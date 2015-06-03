Carlos Carvalhal hopes to pick up points against fellow strugglers as Swansea look to beat the drop

By Phil Blanche, Press Association Sport

Published: 12:09 EDT, 3 May 2018 | Updated: 12:09 EDT, 3 May 2018

Carlos Carvalhal is grateful for a kinder run of fixtures as he attempts to secure Swansea's Premier League survival.

Swansea's six-game winless streak has put them back in real danger of relegation, just as they looked like clawing themselves to safety after the stunning impact Carvalhal made following his arrival at the end of 2017.

As well as draws against Huddersfield, Everton and West Brom, Swansea have lost to Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea in that sequence - and Carvalhal suggested it was 'normal' to lose those games against Premier League giants.

Swansea boss Carlos Carvalhal is grateful for a kinder run of games as he bids to beat the drop

But the Portuguese insists Swansea are now ready to complete their survival mission ahead of Saturday's trip to Bournemouth and final home games against relegation rivals Southampton and Stoke.

'The teams we lose against - United, City and Chelsea - are the strongest teams of the competition,' Carvalhal said.

'If the calendar puts us against the strongest teams in this path it is normal that we don't win these last games.

The Swans play Bournemouth on Saturday before they face Southampton and Stoke

Eddie Howe's side have all-but secured safety despite losing three consecutive games

'But the performance against Chelsea (Swansea lost 1-0 at home last weekend) showed we are here to compete and play face to face against all opponents.

'In theory the calendar is positive now, but in the practice you have to play games and I don't believe in easy games in the Premier League.'

Swansea are one place above the drop zone with a one-point advantage over Southampton, who travel to Everton on Saturday.

The two rivals then meet at the Liberty Stadium on Tuesday in what is shaping up to be a match of huge significance.

Carvalhal has suggested it was 'normal' to lose to teams like Manchester City in the league

'It's in our hands and that seemed impossible three months ago,' Carvalhal said.

'We don't need to wait to the results of our opponents, we are looking to ourselves to achieve the necessary points.

'That is the proposal, to look at our next three games in that way.

'The good thing is we are playing with quality and living very well with the pressure, and that is why we are optimistic for the remaining three games.'

Swansea are set to welcome back Argentina defender Federico Fernandez at Bournemouth.

Carvalhal was happy with Swansea's performance against Chelsea despite losing 1-0 at home

Fernandez was forced off in the 5-0 thrashing at Manchester City with a knee injury and missed the Chelsea defeat.

'They have done well,' Carvalhal said of Bournemouth, who have all-but secured their own top-flight status despite losing three consecutive games and going five without a win.

'I think they are safe with 38 points, even if not in practice that is so.

'In the last games they have not won because they have played against hard teams.

'But for the best part of the season they won points and achieved their goal of staying in the Premier League.'