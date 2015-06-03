Liverpool have reached as many Champions League finals as Man United, Arsenal and Chelsea combined

Latest News

"How My Cousin Lost N40m Loan To Friends" – Kemi Olunloyo

03/05/2018 11:47:00
Dino Melaye's Reaction When He Was Told He Is Going To Prison (Photos)

03/05/2018 11:49:00
"Buhari Represented Herdsmen At The White House" – Afenifere

03/05/2018 11:52:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

Man, 62, sentenced to death for rape and murder of girl, eight

0out of 5

Gigi Hadid accused of using 'black face' on Vogue Italia cover

0out of 5

Screams of horror as cat plunges 50 feet from a tree

0out of 5

Mike Myers plays Trump doctor Harold Bornstein on Jimmy Kimmel Live

0out of 5

Mexican sports reporter hits man who gropes her live on air

0out of 5

Abdulsamad Rabiu

Abdulsamad Rabiu

0out of 5
Chris Kirubi

Chris Kirubi

2out of 5
Cyril Ramaphosa

Cyril Ramaphosa

0out of 5
Nicky Oppenheimer

Nicky Oppenheimer

0out of 5
Nassef Sawiris

Nassef Sawiris

0out of 5

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

2out of 5
Chris Okotie

Chris Okotie

0out of 5
Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

3out of 5
Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

2out of 5
Temitope Joshua

Temitope Joshua

3out of 5
Liverpool have reached as many Champions League finals as Man United, Arsenal and Chelsea combined

by 03/05/2018 11:54:00
  • Liverpool beat Roma 7-6 on aggregate to reach Champions League final
  • The Reds will face Real Madrid in the final in Kiev on May 26
  • It will be the eighth European Cup final they have played in

By Joe Ridge for MailOnline

Published: 06:10 EDT, 3 May 2018 | Updated: 11:54 EDT, 3 May 2018

As if going further than any of their Premier League rivals in Europe this season wasn't enough, Liverpool's aggregate win over Roma on Wednesday night means they have now reached as many Champions League/European Cup finals as Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal put together.

The May 26 showpiece against Real Madrid in Kiev will see Liverpool bid for a sixth European crown and will be the eighth final that they have played in.

That draws them alongside Barcelona (8) with only Juventus (9), Bayern Munich (10), AC Milan (11) and Real Madrid (16) ahead of them in the European pecking order of appearances.  

Liverpool celebrate with their travelling support after beating Roma in the semi-final
Liverpool celebrate with their travelling support after beating Roma in the semi-final

Liverpool celebrate with their travelling support after beating Roma in the semi-final

Liverpool celebrate winning their first European Cup at the same Stadio Olimpico in 1977
Liverpool celebrate winning their first European Cup at the same Stadio Olimpico in 1977

Liverpool celebrate winning their first European Cup at the same Stadio Olimpico in 1977

Alongside their famous victories in 1977, 1978, 1981, 1984 and 2005, Liverpool also lost finals in 1985 and 2007.

Liverpool's nearest domestic rivals in terms of finals reached are Manchester United, who have competed in five in total, lifting the trophy in 1968, 1999 and 2008.

That 2008 final saw United beat Chelsea on penalties in the only all-English final to date. But the Stamford Bridge club would go on to win the Champions League four years later in their second and only other final appearance.

John Terry misses the crucial penalty as Manchester United beat Chelsea in the 2008 final
John Terry misses the crucial penalty as Manchester United beat Chelsea in the 2008 final

John Terry misses the crucial penalty as Manchester United beat Chelsea in the 2008 final

Also on two final appearances - and with a 100 per cent record after beating Malmo in 1979 and Hamburg in 1980 - are Nottingham Forest, who haven't competed in England's top flight since 1999.

Forest's European Cup double came in a period where English clubs won the competition a remarkable six times in a row. The final year in that sequence, coming after Liverpool's third triumph in five years, was Aston Villa's win over Bayern Munich in 1982.

Villa join Arsenal and Leeds United on one European Cup final appearance, with the Gunners losing to Barcelona in 2006 and Leeds to Bayern Munich in 1975. 

Click Here to Comment on this Article
