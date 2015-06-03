Man United jet down to Brighton for Premier League clash under the Friday night lights

By Adam Shergold for MailOnline

Manchester United have jetted down to England's south coast as they prepare to take on Brighton and Hove Albion under the Friday night lights.

Jose Mourinho's side are aiming to secure second spot behind Manchester City in the Premier League table and gain momentum for the FA Cup final against Chelsea that could provide the only silverware of their season.

Wearing club issue tracksuits, they boarded a private jet and made the short flight down to Brighton well in advance of Friday evening's match at the Amex Stadium.

Manchester United players Ashley Young (left), Luke Shaw (middle) and Paul Pogba (right) board the team plane as they make the journey down to the south coast to face Brighton

United goalkeeper and player of the year David de Gea boards the aircraft in Manchester

Manager Jose Mourinho has expressed optimism that Marouane Fellaini will sign a new deal

It is United's first-ever visit to the stadium and they face a Seagulls side pretty much assured of a second campaign in the Premier League.

One of those who didn't make the trip is striker Romelu Lukaku, but Mourinho, speaking on Thursday, is upbeat about his chances of being fit for the FA Cup final on May 19.

Lukaku, who has scored 27 goals for United this season, limped out of their 2-1 win over Arsenal on Sunday with an ankle complaint and has been recovering back home in Belgium, where he was filmed moving freely in a medicine ball exercise on Thursday.

Mourinho confirmed the 24-year-old forward's injury isn't as bad as first feared and said he should be available for the showdown at Wembley.

Juan Mata (centre) and Marcos Rojo (right) make their way to the aircraft in Manchester

Marcus Rashford speaks on his phone as he makes his way to United's team plane

Manager Jose Mourinho gave an upbeat assessment of Romelu Lukaku's ankle injury

Man United fixtures Friday Brighton (A) May 10 West Ham (A) May 13 Watford (H) May 19 Chelsea (Wembley) FA Cup final

'I don't know (how he is),' Mourinho said. 'I just know that, of course, (he is) not (available) tomorrow. Apart from that, we need to wait for more scans, more time but not tomorrow.'

Asked if there was a chance for the FA Cup final, Mourinho added: 'Hope so. Looks positive.'

Another Belgian, midfielder Marouane Fellaini, scored their late winner against Arsenal and Mourinho is confident he will agree to a contract extension before the end of the season.

Amid interest from European clubs and the Chinese Super League, Fellaini has been reluctant to commit and is believed to be unhappy that United are offering him a new deal now rather than last season.

But Mourinho said: 'I am still positive. He's important.

Lukaku limped out of United's 2-1 win over Arsenal last weekend with the ankle complaint

Marouane Fellaini celebrates after scoring Man United's winner against Arsenal last weekend

Mourinho remains optimistic that Fellaini will agree to a new contract and stay at United

'He's a player that I like but, again, especially for him, he has a different position in relation to other players with contract because other players with contract we can control their destiny in a different way.

'In Marouane's case, destiny is in his hands and he will decide what makes him happier. He knows that I want him to stay, he knows that the club wants him to stay. He has an offer from us and it's up to him now to (say) yes or no.

'I am still positive because I feel that he likes to be here, I feel that he likes the feeling of the manager trusting him and I think there is a good chance for him to stay. But if he leaves, so be it and be happy.'

Defender Eric Bailly made the plane to Brighton having not been included in Mourinho's last two matchday squads for the Premier League, omissions that left the Ivorian defender fretting over his Old Trafford future.

Defender Eric Bailly boards the plane down to Brighton having missed two league matches

But Mourinho explained that he was trying to give his defenders with World Cup aspirations the chance to impress, while the Ivory Coast have not qualified for the tournament in Russia.

'I try not to (make those emotional decisions), I try to be a good team manager and that means (being) a bit cold, a bit selfish,' Mourinho said.

'But I'm not as bad as that and I still have space for a little bit of feelings so when I look to the other four central defenders fighting for a position in the World Cup, I am giving less to Eric.'