Man United jet down to Brighton for Premier League clash under the Friday night lights

Latest News

Latest News

“How My Cousin Lost N40m Loan To Friends” – Kemi Olunloyo

03/05/2018 11:47:00
Latest News

Dino Melaye’s Reaction When He Was Told He Is Going To Prison (Photos)

03/05/2018 11:49:00
Latest News

“Buhari Represented Herdsmen At The White House” – Afenifere

03/05/2018 11:52:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Man, 62, sentenced to death for rape and murder of girl, eight

0out of 5

Gigi Hadid accused of using 'black face' on Vogue Italia cover

0out of 5

Screams of horror as cat plunges 50 feet from a tree

0out of 5

Mike Myers plays Trump doctor Harold Bornstein on Jimmy Kimmel Live

0out of 5

Mexican sports reporter hits man who gropes her live on air

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Abdulsamad Rabiu

Abdulsamad Rabiu

0out of 5
Chris Kirubi

Chris Kirubi

2out of 5
Cyril Ramaphosa

Cyril Ramaphosa

0out of 5
Nicky Oppenheimer

Nicky Oppenheimer

0out of 5
Nassef Sawiris

Nassef Sawiris

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

2out of 5
Chris Okotie

Chris Okotie

0out of 5
Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

3out of 5
Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

2out of 5
Temitope Joshua

Temitope Joshua

3out of 5
Football

Man United jet down to Brighton for Premier League clash under the Friday night lights

by 03/05/2018 11:49:00 0 comments 1 Views
  • Manchester United take on Brighton in the Premier League on Friday evening
  • The squad flew down to England's south coast on a chartered aircraft
  • United are aiming to secure second spot and gain momentum for FA Cup final
  • Manager Jose Mourinho is confident Romelu Lukaku will be fit for Wembley
  • The Belgian striker injured his ankle during Sunday's 2-1 win over Arsenal 

By Adam Shergold for MailOnline

Published: 11:33 EDT, 3 May 2018 | Updated: 11:49 EDT, 3 May 2018

Manchester United have jetted down to England's south coast as they prepare to take on Brighton and Hove Albion under the Friday night lights.

Jose Mourinho's side are aiming to secure second spot behind Manchester City in the Premier League table and gain momentum for the FA Cup final against Chelsea that could provide the only silverware of their season.

Wearing club issue tracksuits, they boarded a private jet and made the short flight down to Brighton well in advance of Friday evening's match at the Amex Stadium.

Manchester United players Ashley Young (left), Luke Shaw (middle) and Paul Pogba (right) board the team plane as they make the journey down to the south coast to face Brighton
Manchester United players Ashley Young (left), Luke Shaw (middle) and Paul Pogba (right) board the team plane as they make the journey down to the south coast to face Brighton

Manchester United players Ashley Young (left), Luke Shaw (middle) and Paul Pogba (right) board the team plane as they make the journey down to the south coast to face Brighton

United goalkeeper and player of the year David de Gea boards the aircraft in Manchester
United goalkeeper and player of the year David de Gea boards the aircraft in Manchester

United goalkeeper and player of the year David de Gea boards the aircraft in Manchester

Manager Jose Mourinho has expressed optimism that Marouane Fellaini will sign a new deal
Manager Jose Mourinho has expressed optimism that Marouane Fellaini will sign a new deal

Manager Jose Mourinho has expressed optimism that Marouane Fellaini will sign a new deal

It is United's first-ever visit to the stadium and they face a Seagulls side pretty much assured of a second campaign in the Premier League.

One of those who didn't make the trip is striker Romelu Lukaku, but Mourinho, speaking on Thursday, is upbeat about his chances of being fit for the FA Cup final on May 19.

Lukaku, who has scored 27 goals for United this season, limped out of their 2-1 win over Arsenal on Sunday with an ankle complaint and has been recovering back home in Belgium, where he was filmed moving freely in a medicine ball exercise on Thursday.

Mourinho confirmed the 24-year-old forward's injury isn't as bad as first feared and said he should be available for the showdown at Wembley.

Juan Mata (centre) and Marcos Rojo (right) make their way to the aircraft in Manchester
Juan Mata (centre) and Marcos Rojo (right) make their way to the aircraft in Manchester

Juan Mata (centre) and Marcos Rojo (right) make their way to the aircraft in Manchester

Marcus Rashford speaks on his phone as he makes his way to United's team plane
Marcus Rashford speaks on his phone as he makes his way to United's team plane

Marcus Rashford speaks on his phone as he makes his way to United's team plane

Manager Jose Mourinho gave an upbeat assessment of Romelu Lukaku's ankle injury
Manager Jose Mourinho gave an upbeat assessment of Romelu Lukaku's ankle injury

Manager Jose Mourinho gave an upbeat assessment of Romelu Lukaku's ankle injury

Man United fixtures 

Friday Brighton (A)

May 10 West Ham (A)

May 13 Watford (H)

May 19 Chelsea (Wembley)

FA Cup final 

'I don't know (how he is),' Mourinho said. 'I just know that, of course, (he is) not (available) tomorrow. Apart from that, we need to wait for more scans, more time but not tomorrow.'

Asked if there was a chance for the FA Cup final, Mourinho added: 'Hope so. Looks positive.'

Another Belgian, midfielder Marouane Fellaini, scored their late winner against Arsenal and Mourinho is confident he will agree to a contract extension before the end of the season.

Amid interest from European clubs and the Chinese Super League, Fellaini has been reluctant to commit and is believed to be unhappy that United are offering him a new deal now rather than last season.

But Mourinho said: 'I am still positive. He's important.

Lukaku limped out of United's 2-1 win over Arsenal last weekend with the ankle complaint
Lukaku limped out of United's 2-1 win over Arsenal last weekend with the ankle complaint

Lukaku limped out of United's 2-1 win over Arsenal last weekend with the ankle complaint

Marouane Fellaini celebrates after scoring Man United's winner against Arsenal last weekend
Marouane Fellaini celebrates after scoring Man United's winner against Arsenal last weekend

Marouane Fellaini celebrates after scoring Man United's winner against Arsenal last weekend

Mourinho remains optimistic that Fellaini will agree to a new contract and stay at United
Mourinho remains optimistic that Fellaini will agree to a new contract and stay at United

Mourinho remains optimistic that Fellaini will agree to a new contract and stay at United

'He's a player that I like but, again, especially for him, he has a different position in relation to other players with contract because other players with contract we can control their destiny in a different way.

'In Marouane's case, destiny is in his hands and he will decide what makes him happier. He knows that I want him to stay, he knows that the club wants him to stay. He has an offer from us and it's up to him now to (say) yes or no.

'I am still positive because I feel that he likes to be here, I feel that he likes the feeling of the manager trusting him and I think there is a good chance for him to stay. But if he leaves, so be it and be happy.'

Defender Eric Bailly made the plane to Brighton having not been included in Mourinho's last two matchday squads for the Premier League, omissions that left the Ivorian defender fretting over his Old Trafford future.

Defender Eric Bailly boards the plane down to Brighton having missed two league matches
Defender Eric Bailly boards the plane down to Brighton having missed two league matches

Defender Eric Bailly boards the plane down to Brighton having missed two league matches

But Mourinho explained that he was trying to give his defenders with World Cup aspirations the chance to impress, while the Ivory Coast have not qualified for the tournament in Russia.

'I try not to (make those emotional decisions), I try to be a good team manager and that means (being) a bit cold, a bit selfish,' Mourinho said.

'But I'm not as bad as that and I still have space for a little bit of feelings so when I look to the other four central defenders fighting for a position in the World Cup, I am giving less to Eric.'

 

Advertisement

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Mousa Dembele, Tottenham Midfielder Handed Six Game Ban For His Eye Gouge On Chelsea's Diego Costa

Mousa Dembele, Tottenham Midfielder Handed Six Game Ban For His Eye Gouge On Chelsea's Diego Costa

Nigerian Super Eagles Coach, Sunday Oliseh Resigns

Nigerian Super Eagles Coach, Sunday Oliseh Resigns

Gabonese Footballer Dethrones Yaya Toure As Glo African Footballer Of The Year

Gabonese Footballer Dethrones Yaya Toure As Glo African Footballer Of The Year

Sampaoli To Include Higuain, Dybala In Argentina World Cup Squad

Klopp: Liverpool Are Worthy UCL Finalists

NFF, Arsenal, Akpom Celebrate Iwobi At 22

Lagerback To Eagles: I’m Looking Forward To Seeing You In Russia, Prepare Well

Rochdale fans raise money to fly good luck charm 'Spanish Dale' to final game

Is this the most exciting Champions League ever? - TACKLE KEOWN

Mohamed Salah vows to bring Champions League 'trophy back to Anfield'

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More