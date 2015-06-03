Jose Mourinho insists he is fine with David de Gea being Man United player of the year once again

Latest News

Latest News

“How My Cousin Lost N40m Loan To Friends” – Kemi Olunloyo

03/05/2018 11:47:00
Latest News

Dino Melaye’s Reaction When He Was Told He Is Going To Prison (Photos)

03/05/2018 11:49:00
Latest News

“Buhari Represented Herdsmen At The White House” – Afenifere

03/05/2018 11:52:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Man, 62, sentenced to death for rape and murder of girl, eight

0out of 5

Gigi Hadid accused of using 'black face' on Vogue Italia cover

0out of 5

Screams of horror as cat plunges 50 feet from a tree

0out of 5

Mike Myers plays Trump doctor Harold Bornstein on Jimmy Kimmel Live

0out of 5

Mexican sports reporter hits man who gropes her live on air

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Abdulsamad Rabiu

Abdulsamad Rabiu

0out of 5
Chris Kirubi

Chris Kirubi

2out of 5
Cyril Ramaphosa

Cyril Ramaphosa

0out of 5
Nicky Oppenheimer

Nicky Oppenheimer

0out of 5
Nassef Sawiris

Nassef Sawiris

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

2out of 5
Chris Okotie

Chris Okotie

0out of 5
Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

3out of 5
Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

2out of 5
Temitope Joshua

Temitope Joshua

3out of 5
Football

Jose Mourinho insists he is fine with David de Gea being Man United player of the year once again

by 03/05/2018 11:39:00 0 comments 1 Views
  • David de Gea was named United's best player for fourth time in five seasons
  • Jose Mourinho insists he is comfortable with his goalkeeper winning the award
  • But that contradicts comments he made when he arrived at United in 2016 
  • United make the trip to Brighton for Premier League fixture on Friday night 

By Chris Wheeler for MailOnline

Published: 08:51 EDT, 3 May 2018 | Updated: 11:39 EDT, 3 May 2018

Jose Mourinho insists he is comfortable with David De Gea being voted Manchester United's Player of the Year for the fourth time in five seasons.

It has raised concerns in some quarters that a club of United's size and ambition should not have to rely so heavily on their goalkeeper, with De Gea establishing himself as arguably the No 1 in the world.

But Mourinho is happy for the Spaniard to take the plaudits once again, and for a keeper to gain recognition in end-of-season awards so often dominated by outfield players.

David de Gea once again won the Man United player of the season award on Tuesday night
David de Gea once again won the Man United player of the season award on Tuesday night

David de Gea once again won the Man United player of the season award on Tuesday night

The Spanish goalkeeper has now claimed the accolade four times in the last five seasons
The Spanish goalkeeper has now claimed the accolade four times in the last five seasons

The Spanish goalkeeper has now claimed the accolade four times in the last five seasons

Jose Mourinho insists he had no problem with his goalkeeper being named the best player
Jose Mourinho insists he had no problem with his goalkeeper being named the best player

Jose Mourinho insists he had no problem with his goalkeeper being named the best player

Mourinho speaks to the press on Thursday ahead of their visit to Brighton on Friday night
Mourinho speaks to the press on Thursday ahead of their visit to Brighton on Friday night

Mourinho speaks to the press on Thursday ahead of their visit to Brighton on Friday night

Man United fixtures 

Friday Brighton (A)

May 10 West Ham (A)

May 13 Watford (H)

May 19 Chelsea (Wembley)

FA Cup final 

'That's good,' said Mourinho in response to De Gea being honoured at a gala evening at Old Trafford on Tuesday night. 'David is having a very good season in the club so I don't see it as a problem.

'Looking this season, there were a few other players that it wouldn't be a bad choice for them to get the award. But I think David was very consistent. He had some almost iconic saves because they were so fantastic and beautiful, so I feel good with it.

'Messi and Ronaldo don't give many chances but it is quite surprising that in the big international awards there is never a goalkeeper on them. Goalkeepers are fundamental in football teams.'

De Gea is driven to United's training at Carrington on Thursday ahead of their Brighton trip
De Gea is driven to United's training at Carrington on Thursday ahead of their Brighton trip

De Gea is driven to United's training at Carrington on Thursday ahead of their Brighton trip

United boss Jose Mourinho is driven into training at the AON training complex on Thursday
United boss Jose Mourinho is driven into training at the AON training complex on Thursday

United boss Jose Mourinho is driven into training at the AON training complex on Thursday

United's Spanish midfielder Juan Mata stopped to sign an autograph for a supporter
United's Spanish midfielder Juan Mata stopped to sign an autograph for a supporter

United's Spanish midfielder Juan Mata stopped to sign an autograph for a supporter

Paul Pogba arrives for Thursday's training session as United prepare for Brighton on Friday
Paul Pogba arrives for Thursday's training session as United prepare for Brighton on Friday

Paul Pogba arrives for Thursday's training session as United prepare for Brighton on Friday

Those comments stand at odds to Mourinho's viewpoint when he arrived at United two years ago.

He said back then: 'I think when a goalkeeper is a player of the season, it's because something is wrong.

'Season after season, if the goalkeeper is player of the season, it means that something is wrong.'

Meanwhile, Mourinho confirmed that Romelu Lukaku is hopeful of being fit for the FA Cup final against Chelsea on May 19. United's top scorer limped out of last weekend's win over Arsenal, and will miss Friday's trip to Brighton.

'I hope so, it looks positive,' said Mourinho. 'I just know that, of course, not tomorrow. Apart from that we need to wait for more scans, more time. But not tomorrow.'

 

Advertisement

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Mousa Dembele, Tottenham Midfielder Handed Six Game Ban For His Eye Gouge On Chelsea's Diego Costa

Mousa Dembele, Tottenham Midfielder Handed Six Game Ban For His Eye Gouge On Chelsea's Diego Costa

Nigerian Super Eagles Coach, Sunday Oliseh Resigns

Nigerian Super Eagles Coach, Sunday Oliseh Resigns

Gabonese Footballer Dethrones Yaya Toure As Glo African Footballer Of The Year

Gabonese Footballer Dethrones Yaya Toure As Glo African Footballer Of The Year

Sampaoli To Include Higuain, Dybala In Argentina World Cup Squad

Klopp: Liverpool Are Worthy UCL Finalists

NFF, Arsenal, Akpom Celebrate Iwobi At 22

Lagerback To Eagles: I’m Looking Forward To Seeing You In Russia, Prepare Well

Rochdale fans raise money to fly good luck charm 'Spanish Dale' to final game

Is this the most exciting Champions League ever? - TACKLE KEOWN

Mohamed Salah vows to bring Champions League 'trophy back to Anfield'

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More