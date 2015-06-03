Jose Mourinho insists he is fine with David de Gea being Man United player of the year once again

By Chris Wheeler for MailOnline

Jose Mourinho insists he is comfortable with David De Gea being voted Manchester United's Player of the Year for the fourth time in five seasons.

It has raised concerns in some quarters that a club of United's size and ambition should not have to rely so heavily on their goalkeeper, with De Gea establishing himself as arguably the No 1 in the world.

But Mourinho is happy for the Spaniard to take the plaudits once again, and for a keeper to gain recognition in end-of-season awards so often dominated by outfield players.

David de Gea once again won the Man United player of the season award on Tuesday night

The Spanish goalkeeper has now claimed the accolade four times in the last five seasons

Jose Mourinho insists he had no problem with his goalkeeper being named the best player

Mourinho speaks to the press on Thursday ahead of their visit to Brighton on Friday night

Man United fixtures Friday Brighton (A) May 10 West Ham (A) May 13 Watford (H) May 19 Chelsea (Wembley) FA Cup final

'That's good,' said Mourinho in response to De Gea being honoured at a gala evening at Old Trafford on Tuesday night. 'David is having a very good season in the club so I don't see it as a problem.

'Looking this season, there were a few other players that it wouldn't be a bad choice for them to get the award. But I think David was very consistent. He had some almost iconic saves because they were so fantastic and beautiful, so I feel good with it.

'Messi and Ronaldo don't give many chances but it is quite surprising that in the big international awards there is never a goalkeeper on them. Goalkeepers are fundamental in football teams.'

De Gea is driven to United's training at Carrington on Thursday ahead of their Brighton trip

United boss Jose Mourinho is driven into training at the AON training complex on Thursday

United's Spanish midfielder Juan Mata stopped to sign an autograph for a supporter

Paul Pogba arrives for Thursday's training session as United prepare for Brighton on Friday

Those comments stand at odds to Mourinho's viewpoint when he arrived at United two years ago.

He said back then: 'I think when a goalkeeper is a player of the season, it's because something is wrong.

'Season after season, if the goalkeeper is player of the season, it means that something is wrong.'

Meanwhile, Mourinho confirmed that Romelu Lukaku is hopeful of being fit for the FA Cup final against Chelsea on May 19. United's top scorer limped out of last weekend's win over Arsenal, and will miss Friday's trip to Brighton.

'I hope so, it looks positive,' said Mourinho. 'I just know that, of course, not tomorrow. Apart from that we need to wait for more scans, more time. But not tomorrow.'