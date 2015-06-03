Hibernian boss Neil Lennon blasts Rangers for 'scandalous' treatment of Graeme Murty

By Andy Newport, Press Association Sport

Neil Lennon has launched a scathing attack on Rangers for their 'scandalous' treatment of Graeme Murty.

Ibrox chiefs relieved the 43-year-old of his duties on Tuesday after deciding he could not carry on in the wake of Sunday's record 5-0 mauling at Celtic Park.

But Hibernian manager Lennon has sympathy for Gers' former academy boss.

Murty had to deal with a statement from Dave King which cast doubt on his position - as well as speculation over the possible appointment of Steven Gerrard in recent weeks - all the while trying to prepare his team for two showdowns with Brendan Rodgers' all-conquering Hoops.

Lennon revealed he even called Murty this week to offer his support and best wishes for the future.

But he also took aim at Gers chiefs over their failure to give the former Reading defender more backing.

He said: 'It's scandalous the way he's been treated. That's just my opinion but he's been hung out on his own.

'I've been in that sort of position myself at Bolton when there is no leadership or structure.

A 5-0 defeat to arch-rivals Celtic on Sunday led to Murty being relieved of his duties

'There is a structure at Rangers but there seems to be a lack of real genuine support.

'When it really got tough a lot of people turned their back on him, which I found unpalatable. I've spoke to him this week to offer my support.

'At the end of the day Graeme is a human being. People forget that. It was a very difficult position he was put in and even an experienced guy would find that situation very difficult.

'So I just rang him for a few words of encouragement and to wish him well in whatever he decides to do.'