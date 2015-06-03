Latest News

“How My Cousin Lost N40m Loan To Friends” – Kemi Olunloyo

03/05/2018 11:47:00
Dino Melaye’s Reaction When He Was Told He Is Going To Prison (Photos)

03/05/2018 11:49:00
“Buhari Represented Herdsmen At The White House” – Afenifere

03/05/2018 11:52:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Man, 62, sentenced to death for rape and murder of girl, eight

Gigi Hadid accused of using 'black face' on Vogue Italia cover

Screams of horror as cat plunges 50 feet from a tree

Mike Myers plays Trump doctor Harold Bornstein on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Mexican sports reporter hits man who gropes her live on air

Mohamed Mansour

Nicky Oppenheimer

Othman Benjelloun

Nassef Sawiris

Patrice Motsepe

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Ramson Mumba

Bishop David Oyedepo

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Football

Iwobi: Training With World-Class Arsenal Players Is Shaping Me Up For World Cup

by 03/05/2018 11:44:00 0 comments 1 Views

Nigeria winger, Alex Iwobi, is upbeat that training with with quality and talented players at Arsenal will help him put up a good showing for his country at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Iwobi is one of the young Nigerian  players who are expected to make their debut at the mundial this summer in Russia.

He has featured alongside world-class stars like Mesut Ozil and Henrikh Mkhitaryan at Arsenal this season and he believes the experience will be vital for him at the World Cup.

“The fact I’ve been training with world-class players every day has given me a bit of experience, so I’ll know what to expect in Russia. The intensity I train at with Arsenal is very high, so I’m preparing in a good way. I feel like I can do well,” Iwobi told the June 2018 edition of FourFourTwo magazine.

Iwobi was the Super Eagles  last October, when his goal against Zambia secured a 1-0 win for the Super Eagles and booked their berth at a third consecutive World Cup finals.

The 21-year-old, who has earned 15 Nigeria caps, admits he couldn’t hold back the tears when he spotted his parents celebrating.

“It’s difficult to describe, as the feeling was crazy,” he says. “I remember looking at the crowd and seeing my parents jumping – I almost cried, it was emotional. It was always my dream as a kid so I can’t wait to be involved. I’m looking forward to the atmosphere and wearing the colours of Nigeria,” he added.

“I would never have guessed I’d do something like that so early in my career. I had dreams about it, but the fact that my dreams came true – I can’t put into words how I felt. After the game I went to the hotel and my mum and dad were both there. Just seeing them, I almost burst into tears again.”

Gernot Rohr’s men will  face Croatia in their opening Group D game in Kaliningrad on June 16. They will also come up against Iceland and two-time champions Argentina in the same group.

