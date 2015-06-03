Iwobi: Training With World-Class Arsenal Players Is Shaping Me Up For World Cup

Nigeria winger, Alex Iwobi, is upbeat that training with with quality and talented players at Arsenal will help him put up a good showing for his country at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Iwobi is one of the young Nigerian players who are expected to make their debut at the mundial this summer in Russia.

He has featured alongside world-class stars like Mesut Ozil and Henrikh Mkhitaryan at Arsenal this season and he believes the experience will be vital for him at the World Cup.

“The fact I’ve been training with world-class players every day has given me a bit of experience, so I’ll know what to expect in Russia. The intensity I train at with Arsenal is very high, so I’m preparing in a good way. I feel like I can do well,” Iwobi told the June 2018 edition of FourFourTwo magazine.

Iwobi was the Super Eagles last October, when his goal against Zambia secured a 1-0 win for the Super Eagles and booked their berth at a third consecutive World Cup finals.

The 21-year-old, who has earned 15 Nigeria caps, admits he couldn’t hold back the tears when he spotted his parents celebrating.

“It’s difficult to describe, as the feeling was crazy,” he says. “I remember looking at the crowd and seeing my parents jumping – I almost cried, it was emotional. It was always my dream as a kid so I can’t wait to be involved. I’m looking forward to the atmosphere and wearing the colours of Nigeria,” he added.

“I would never have guessed I’d do something like that so early in my career. I had dreams about it, but the fact that my dreams came true – I can’t put into words how I felt. After the game I went to the hotel and my mum and dad were both there. Just seeing them, I almost burst into tears again.”

Gernot Rohr’s men will face Croatia in their opening Group D game in Kaliningrad on June 16. They will also come up against Iceland and two-time champions Argentina in the same group.

