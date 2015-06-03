Belgian Playoffs: Gent List Simon, Esiti, Kalu For Charleroi Clash

By Johnny Edward: Belgian club, KAA Gent have named Nigerian trio of Moses Simon, Anderson Esiti and Samuel Kalu in their match day squad to face Charleroi in Friday’s Belgian Pro League play-offs 1 clash, reportsCompletesportsnigeria.com.

The trio were included in a 22 man squad list, according to Gent’s official Twitter handle.

Gent currently occupy fourth position (Europa League qualification play-off spot) in the Belgian Pro League play-offs 1 table and must avoid defeat against sixth placed Charleroi to stand a chance of qualifying for an European competition.

Simon has made 29 appearances this season and has scored five goals for Gent while Kalu has six goals and seven assists in 34 games for the Buffaloes.

Esiti on his part has made 19 appearances.

