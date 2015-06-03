Agent Denies Purported Monaco Bid For Gent Winger Kalu

By Johnny Edward:

Samuel Kalu’s agent, Tony Harris, has denied reports linking his player away from Gent this summer, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Kalu has been linked with a £10m move to French side, AS Monaco.

According to a report on a Belgian website, Het Nieuwsblad, Harris dispelled the report referring to it as ‘fake news’ and that of Hillary Gong, a Nigerian player who is reportedly attracting interest from teams in Holland and Belgium.

Gong has scored ten goals in 33 games for AS Trencin.



“Nowadays there is an urgency to be the first to come out with news and many football websites take over,” Harris told Het Nieuwsblad.

“The bid of £10m from Monaco for Kalu and that from Anderlecht for Hillary Gong is fake news.”

Kalu has six goals and seven assists in 34 games for Gent this season. He is expected to feature for Gent when they take on Charleroi in Friday’s Belgian Pro League play-offs 1 clash

