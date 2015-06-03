Mainz coach, Shwarz Rules Injured Balogun Out Of Dortmund Clash

By Adeboye Amosu:

FSV Mainz manager, Sandro Shwarz, has ruled out Nigeria defender, Leon Balogun out of his side’s German Bundesliga clash against Borussia Dortmund on Saturday, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Balogun, 29, has missed Mainz’s last two league games against Augsburg and Leipzig due to a rib injury.

He last featured for Mainz in their 2-0 win against Freiburg at the OPEL Arena on April 16.

“Leon Balogun can only do part of the team training. Danny Latza (not yet), Suat Serdar is supposed to get in today, Emil Berggreeen is not yet ready,” Shwarz stated in his pre-match conference ahead of Dortmund’s game.

The club also provided an update on their Twitter handle on the centre-back’s injury.

“@LeonBalogun, has not been able to fully train,” reads a tweet on the handle.

He has made 14 league appearances for the Mainz this season.

