Atletico Madrid 1-0 Arsenal LIVE score updates - Europa League semi
- Diego Costa pounced in first half stoppage time to open scoring for Atletico
- Laurent Koscielny suffered serious achilles injury in early stages of the game
- Atletico Madrid starting XI: Oblak, Thomas, Gimenez, Godin, Lucas, Saul, Gabi, Koke, Vitolo, Costa, Griezmann
- Atletico Madrid subs: Werner, Filipe Luis, Torres, Correa, Savic, Gameiro, Olabe del Amo
- Arsenal starting XI: Ospina, Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny (Chambers), Monreal, Ramsey, Xhaka, Wilshere, Welbeck, Ozil, Lacazette
- Arsenal subs: Cech, Iwobi, Maitland-Niles, Kolasinac, Nketiah, Mkhitaryan
- Arsenal must score as they travel to Atletico Madrid for Europa League semi-final
- Gunners would reach the final if they can beat the Europa League favourites
- UEFA Europa League kick off from the Wanda Metropolitano is from 8.05pm BST
By Dan Ripley for MailOnline
Published: 12:57 EDT, 3 May 2018 | Updated: 16:04 EDT, 3 May 2018
Arsenal's hopes of playing Champions League football next term rest on their trip to Atletico Madrid as they look to book a place in the final of the Europa League.
Winning the tournament is now the only way the Gunners can return to Europe's top table next season and they visit the Spanish side having drawn the first leg 1-1 at the Emirates Stadium.
The Europa League is also the last chance Arsene Wenger has of leaving Arsenal with a trophy as he prepares to take charge of his last few games before his summer departure. Follow all the action here as it happens.
