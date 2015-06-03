Latest News

“How My Cousin Lost N40m Loan To Friends” – Kemi Olunloyo

03/05/2018 11:47:00
Dino Melaye’s Reaction When He Was Told He Is Going To Prison (Photos)

03/05/2018 11:49:00
“Buhari Represented Herdsmen At The White House” – Afenifere

03/05/2018 11:52:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Anas Sefrioui

Abdulsamad Rabiu

Patrice Motsepe

Yasseen Mansour

Aliko Dangote

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Chris Oyakhilome

Dag Heward-Mills

Football

Koscielny carried off on a stretcher early against Atletico Madrid

by 03/05/2018 16:15:00 0 comments 1 Views
  • Arsenal faced Atletico Madrid in the Europa League on Thursday night
  • Laurent Koscielny had to be substituted after an injury in the seventh minute
  • The defender went down holding his Achilles in agony under no pressure

By Spencer Morgan For Mailonline

Published: 15:24 EDT, 3 May 2018 | Updated: 16:15 EDT, 3 May 2018

Laurent Koscielny lasted just seven minute against Atletico Madrid as the Arsenal defender was carried off on a stretcher after tearing his Achilles.

The Frenchman went down holding his leg in total agony under no pressure and his reaction made it clear that it was more than just a knock. 

Koscielny immediately started pounding the turf with his fist as manager Arsenal Wenger quickly signalled for a substitution.

Laurent Koscielny reacts after sustaining an injury during the first half against Atletico Madrid
Koscielny looked in total agony as he lay on the pitch holding his head in his hands
The 32-year-old has been nursing a chronic Achilles problem which requires daily treatment for more than a year and his World Cup hopes are now in doubt.  

Compatriot Antoine Griezmann's distraught reaction to the injury spoke volumes of the Arsenal man's importance to the France dressing room. 

Griezmann was not the only man who showed concern as players from both teams stood looking worried as Koscielny was carried off the pitch and towards the tunnel.

After a delay of several minutes, play was resumed with Calum Chambers coming on to replace his devastated team-mate. 

Players from both sides looked concerned as the Frenchman was stretchered off the pitch
Arsene Wenger attempted to console his defender as he was carried towards the tunnel
