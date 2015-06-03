Arsenal are set to sign 21-year-old Freiburg defender Caglar Soyuncu

By Sami Mokbel for the Daily Mail

Published: 15:20 EDT, 3 May 2018 | Updated: 15:44 EDT, 3 May 2018

Arsenal are on the brink of competing a deal to sign Freiburg defender Caglar Soyuncu.

The Gunners have made regular checks on the 21-year-old Turkish centre back, who has also attracted interest from Bayern Munich.

The president of Soyuncu’s former clubs Altinordu claims the defender will join Arsenal and his club will receive a sell-on fee.

Caglar Soyuncu is set to sign for Arsenal this summer according to former club president

Seyit Mehmet Ozkan said: ‘Caglar Soyuncu set to join Arsenal. Arsenal demanded his youth information from us. We'll earn from him, if he joins Arsenal. Bayern Munich wants him too, but he's on the way to the Premier League.’

Arsenal have a firm understanding of the best emerging players out of Germany thanks to head of recruitment Sven Mislintat.