The Old Firm was a 'freak show' strangely uncomfortable to watch for Neil Lennon

By John Greechan For The Scottish Daily Mail

Published: 19:52 EDT, 3 May 2018 | Updated: 19:54 EDT, 3 May 2018

As a Celtic fan, he found the 'freak show' strangely uncomfortable to watch.. As the Hibs manager, Neil Lennon is too canny to be conned into thinking that beaten and broken Rangers are now a spent force.

Lennon takes his team to Pittodrie for the pick of the weekend's SPFL Premiership fixtures on Saturday, with the visitors just three points adrift of the second-placed Dons - the perfect set-up for a game that could ultimately decide best-of-the-rest honours.

Yet the former Celtic player and manager, sounding as if he'd all but squirmed his way through Sunday's 5-0 destruction of Rangers by his old club, will not dismiss the Light Blues - level on points with Hibs - from the battle to finish as runners-up.

Neil Lennon found the 5-0 Old Firm demolition of Rangers strangely hard to watch

Asked to consider how the scale of that derby defeat might impact on their Ibrox rivals, Lennon sounded none too thrilled by the thrashing that handed his old club a seventh straight title.

'It got really uncomfortable, believe it or not, for me,' said the former Parkhead boss.

'When the fifth goal went in after 50-odd minutes, I was thinking: "This just doesn't look right". It was a total mis-match. I hadn't seen anything like that before in this fixture.

'But it's not the same. Celtic are a fantastic team. But they're beatable. Yet they absolutely wiped the floor with Rangers.

'It was a freak show.' Lennon clearly doesn't feel the imbalance is all that healthy, arguing: 'It's not an Old Firm derby at the moment.

'Not what you would really class as a traditional Celtic-Rangers game, because it's so one-sided.

'I'm not that bothered about it because I'm on the green-and-white side of it.

'But from a neutral point of view, from a footballing point of view, it doesn't look right at all.

'It's down to Brendan Rodgers, because his record in these games is incredible, the way he gets the players' mindset right every time.

'But some of those Rangers players look well short of it right now. Well short.

'It is great for Celtic, their players and supporters. But the balance is way off kilter from what we're used to up here.

'The enjoyment went, I thought, after the fifth goal. At 5-0, it just didn't sit well, it didn't look right.

'So, psychologically, Rangers have had a tough week. But you can't write them off in the race for second place.

'I'm sure everyone will be looking for a reaction. Obviously they've lost Graeme Murty now, as well, and that can be disruptive for the players.

'But we're not ruling Rangers out of it just yet. We can only take care of our own side of things.' Amid all the chatter about replacing Murty, anyone unaware of the back story would find it strange that one of the outstanding local candidates for the job - the guy working wonders with a newly-promoted club - isn't mentioned.

Celtic claimed the title against their old rivals in emphatic style at home last weekend

Lennon suppressed a smile as it was suggested that it would make perfect sense for him to receive an approach Ibrox, the Northern Irishman saying: 'That's just not going to happen.

'And the answer would be that I couldn't possibly do it. Interesting? Maybe for you guys. It would be a freak show then.' With Hibs, Lennon has been putting on a different kind of production of late. One with distinct leanings towards the suddenly fashionable Liverpool approach of all-out attack.

The former midfield destroyer, who saw his team beat Kilmarnock 5-3 last time out, says he wouldn't dream of ordering his Hibernian players to retreat into a dour and defensive shell.

'I have never approached football that way,' he said. 'Because I think it can work for you for a short period of time, but then teams work you out.

'And you have to be absolutely bang on it every week for it to work. I don't have the players and - don't want to sign the players - I would need to do that.

'I want players like Scott Allan, Martin Boyle, Brandon Barker and Flo Kamberi.

'Then I want to do what they are good at - and that is attack and make life difficult for the opposition.

'It is easy to set your team up defensively, far easier to do that than to go and attack. It is easy to put up two banks of four. But you don't learn anything from that in the long run.

Rangers play Hibs on the last day of the season and there is still plenty to play for

'This is a different type of game from Celtic and Kilmarnock but we will endeavour to get the ball down and attack.

'That is the way the players are built - and you have to make other teams defend, as well, at times.

'It is important that we don't lose the game because we don't want to give Aberdeen a six-point buffer going into the last two games.

'That would make it difficult to finish second, so we all know what is at stake.' The split has been brilliant for Hibs so far, with home wins over Celtic and Killie further enhancing the bare statistics that show only one loss in their last 11 games.

The game at Pittodrie is followed by a trip to Tynecastle on Wednesday night, before Lennon hosts Rangers - with or without a new 'permanent' manager - in Leith on the closing weekend.

A lot hinges on what happens in the Granite City, then, Lennon pointing out: 'Regardless of the game against Celtic, this was always going to be a pivotal game.

'You take each game on its own merits but this was, on paper, always going to be one of the most difficult of the five.'