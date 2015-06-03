Barcelona players and staff celebrate La Liga and Copa del Rey double with party

Barcelona players and staff celebrate La Liga and Copa del Rey double with partyby Rohan Toure 03/05/2018 19:47:00 0 comments 1 Views
- Lionel Messi was among stars pictured pulling up to Barcelona celebration
- Entire staff and playing squad came together with their other halves at party
- Soiree was held at the facilities of Hotel Sofia in the Catalan city on Thursday
By Will Griffee For Mailonline
Published: 19:16 EDT, 3 May 2018 | Updated: 19:47 EDT, 3 May 2018
Barcelona's players and staff came together to celebrate winning the La Liga and Copa del Rey double.
It has been a magnificent season for Ernesto Valverde's side and the squad brought along wives and girlfriends to a party in the Catalan city.
Lionel Messi was pictured pulling up with his wife Antonella Roccuzzo in the passenger seat.
Luis Suarez drove in in his white Range Rover accompanied by his wife Sofia Balbi
There was also the opportunity for a send off for club legend Andres Iniesta who is to depart
Andres Iniesta and his wife Anna Ortiz also attended the event which no doubt doubled up as a send off for the club legend.
The soiree was held at Hotel Sofia with all the attendees spotted mingling outside on a balmy night.
Spirits are no doubt soaring in the Barcelona camp at the end of a hugely successful first season in charge for Valverde.
Ernesto Valverde waved to the camera but his wife covered her face as they drove in
Sergio Busquets and his other half Elena Galera were among the attendees at the party
There are still three games left of the campaign but the champions wrapped up their title with room to spare.
No doubt there will still be a pang of disappointment over an unceremonious exit against Roma in the Champions League but a double will still sate the appetite for silverware among supporters.
Messi and his fellow internationally capped team-mates will not be able to unwind for too long with the majority of the squad preparing to play in Russia this summer at the World Cup.
Gerard Pique chatted away as the entire squad enjoyed the celebration on a balmy night
Hotel Sofia is a luxury establishment with highly regarded food and accomodation
