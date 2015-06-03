Barcelona players and staff celebrate La Liga and Copa del Rey double with party

Latest News

Latest News

[Music] Ajanaku X Nessy B – Leko Yii

03/05/2018 17:45:00
Latest News

GUESS THE LYRICS!! In Which Song Did Olamide Used This Lyrics?

03/05/2018 17:50:00
Latest News

[Music + Video] Sammylee x DJ Consequence x Iyanya – Body On Me

03/05/2018 18:30:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

UNC Charlotte student falls out of a party bus window and dies

0out of 5

Police release photo evidence from Johnny Manziel violence case

0out of 5

Women feel more insecure about the way they look after spending just an hour on social media

0out of 5

Twitter says glitch exposed 'substantial' number of users' passwords

0out of 5

Kevin Hart shaken up as private jet bursts tire on landing in Boston

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Aliko Dangote

Aliko Dangote

0out of 5
Yasseen Mansour

Yasseen Mansour

0out of 5
Chris Kirubi

Chris Kirubi

2out of 5
Paul Harris

Paul Harris

4out of 5
Jim Ovia

Jim Ovia

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Mensah Otabil

Mensah Otabil

3out of 5
Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

3out of 5
Agyin Asare

Agyin Asare

4out of 5
Matthew Ashimolowo

Matthew Ashimolowo

2out of 5
Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

3out of 5
Football

Barcelona players and staff celebrate La Liga and Copa del Rey double with party

by 03/05/2018 19:47:00 0 comments 1 Views
  • Lionel Messi was among stars pictured pulling up to Barcelona celebration
  • Entire staff and playing squad came together with their other halves at party 
  • Soiree was held at the facilities of Hotel Sofia in the Catalan city on Thursday 

By Will Griffee For Mailonline

Published: 19:16 EDT, 3 May 2018 | Updated: 19:47 EDT, 3 May 2018

Barcelona's players and staff came together to celebrate winning the La Liga and Copa del Rey double. 

It has been a magnificent season for Ernesto Valverde's side and the squad brought along wives and girlfriends to a party in the Catalan city. 

Lionel Messi was pictured pulling up with his wife Antonella Roccuzzo in the passenger seat.

Lionel Messi was pictured arriving at the event alongside his wife Antonella Roccuzzo
Lionel Messi was pictured arriving at the event alongside his wife Antonella Roccuzzo

Lionel Messi was pictured arriving at the event alongside his wife Antonella Roccuzzo

Luis Suarez drove in in his white Range Rover accompanied by his wife Sofia Balbi
Luis Suarez drove in in his white Range Rover accompanied by his wife Sofia Balbi

Luis Suarez drove in in his white Range Rover accompanied by his wife Sofia Balbi

There was also the opportunity for a send off for club legend Andres Iniesta who is to depart
There was also the opportunity for a send off for club legend Andres Iniesta who is to depart

There was also the opportunity for a send off for club legend Andres Iniesta who is to depart

Andres Iniesta and his wife Anna Ortiz also attended the event which no doubt doubled up as a send off for the club legend.  

The soiree was held at Hotel Sofia with all the attendees spotted mingling outside on a balmy night. 

Spirits are no doubt soaring in the Barcelona camp at the end of a hugely successful first season in charge for Valverde.  

Ernesto Valverde waved to the camera but his wife covered her face as they drove in
Ernesto Valverde waved to the camera but his wife covered her face as they drove in

Ernesto Valverde waved to the camera but his wife covered her face as they drove in

Sergio Busquets and his other half Elena Galera were among the attendees at the party
Sergio Busquets and his other half Elena Galera were among the attendees at the party

Sergio Busquets and his other half Elena Galera were among the attendees at the party

There are still three games left of the campaign but the champions wrapped up their title with room to spare.

No doubt there will still be a pang of disappointment over an unceremonious exit against Roma in the Champions League but a double will still sate the appetite for silverware among supporters. 

Messi and his fellow internationally capped team-mates will not be able to unwind for too long with the majority of the squad preparing to play in Russia this summer at the World Cup.  

Gerard Pique chatted away as the entire squad enjoyed the celebration on a balmy night
Gerard Pique chatted away as the entire squad enjoyed the celebration on a balmy night

Gerard Pique chatted away as the entire squad enjoyed the celebration on a balmy night

Hotel Sofia is a luxury establishment with highly regarded food and accomodation
Hotel Sofia is a luxury establishment with highly regarded food and accomodation

Hotel Sofia is a luxury establishment with highly regarded food and accomodation

Advertisement

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Mousa Dembele, Tottenham Midfielder Handed Six Game Ban For His Eye Gouge On Chelsea's Diego Costa

Mousa Dembele, Tottenham Midfielder Handed Six Game Ban For His Eye Gouge On Chelsea's Diego Costa

Nigerian Super Eagles Coach, Sunday Oliseh Resigns

Nigerian Super Eagles Coach, Sunday Oliseh Resigns

Gabonese Footballer Dethrones Yaya Toure As Glo African Footballer Of The Year

Gabonese Footballer Dethrones Yaya Toure As Glo African Footballer Of The Year

Cavani: I Have Resolved My Differences With Neymar

Half A Million Foreign Tourists Expected In Russia For 2018 FIFA World Cup

Khloe Kardashian’s Tristan Thompson Trolled during NBA Playoff Game

Europa: Atletico Knock Arsenal Out As Costa Spoils Wenger Farewell

Big Brother Naija Housemate Anto Joins Okpekpe Race

Ezenwa Happy Eagles Will Play “Strong” England In World Cup Friendly

Marseille Join Atletico Madrid In Europa League Final

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More