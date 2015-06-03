Martin Keown slams Arsenal's Mesut Ozil for his 'crocodile tears'

By Tom Farmery For Mailonline

Published: 18:14 EDT, 3 May 2018 | Updated: 19:43 EDT, 3 May 2018

Sportsmail pundit Martin Keown has slammed Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil for crying 'crocodile tears' following the Europa League semi-final defeat by Atletico Madrid on Thursday night.

Ozil was targeted after Arsenal lost 2-1 on aggregate following the second leg at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid.

A number of Arsenal's players were pictured looking emotional when the full-time whistle was blown and Keown chose to focus on Ozil.

Sportsmail pundit Martin Keown rounded on Mesut Ozil after the semi-final defeat in Madrid

Ozil was singled out by Keown for his 'crocodile tears' and not playing to the level he can do

He said: '[Arsene] Wenger has invested an awful lot of money in this player and I'm not seeing a performance to go with it. He wasn't fit to wear the shirt for me tonight and I've seen this a lot.

'I've seen this a lot this season and it needs to be said because he needs to be dug out, because we expect better from him, he's a World Cup winner and these are crocodile tears I'm seeing from the player, he's not conning me.

'Listen, I've had my say on it and I feel that he's not giving enough for Arsenal Football Club and maybe Wenger should come out and say a little bit more about some of these players that should have performed for him, and he hasn't.'

Diego Costa scored for Atletico Madrid before half-time to put his side into the lead

Ozil played the full game against Atletico Madrid but struggled to make an impact after Diego Costa put Arsenal behind shortly before half-time.

Keown insisted that Ozil, who joined Arsenal from Real Madrid for £42.4million in 2013, should be a key player in important games but too often doesn't perform when it matters most.

He said: 'I haven't been happy with Ozil for some time, he picks and chooses his games. He was on the edge of things today, he seems to get lost in the defensive traffic. You can hide a little bit in that wide position, I was thinking "are you going to get back for your team?" "Are you actually going to put a shift in?"

Ozil struggled to make an impact on the game after Costa put Atletico Madrid in front

'The great players I played with, [Dennis] Bergkamp and [Thierry] Henry, they worked hard as well and I don't think this team can carry anybody. Somebody needed to grab him a long time ago to give him a shake and say "we're trying to get the ball to you, we are working for you, but you are not working for us".'

Keown went on to suggest that Ozil wouldn't play any part in the rest of the season as he can't be trusted to produce a display that departing manager Arsene Wenger deserves.

He added: 'I bet he doesn't play again this season. The fella is not kidding me, that is not a proper performances, he's not giving everything and there's much more under the bonnet [maybe] someone else will find it.'

Roy Keane also weighed in with criticism of Arsenal. The former Mancehster United stalwart told ITV: 'I think the Arsenal players lacked belief. I think we've always been critical of Arsenal, I know I have, about their lack of leaders and characters but tonight it hit home the real lack of quality.

'I think Arsene Wenger deserved better but the players deserved what they got, which was nothing.'