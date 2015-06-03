Latest News

[Music] Ajanaku X Nessy B – Leko Yii

03/05/2018 17:45:00
GUESS THE LYRICS!! In Which Song Did Olamide Used This Lyrics?

03/05/2018 17:50:00
[Music + Video] Sammylee x DJ Consequence x Iyanya – Body On Me

03/05/2018 18:30:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

UNC Charlotte student falls out of a party bus window and dies

Police release photo evidence from Johnny Manziel violence case

Women feel more insecure about the way they look after spending just an hour on social media

Twitter says glitch exposed 'substantial' number of users' passwords

Kevin Hart shaken up as private jet bursts tire on landing in Boston

Aliko Dangote

Yasseen Mansour

Chris Kirubi

Paul Harris

Jim Ovia

Mensah Otabil

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Agyin Asare

Matthew Ashimolowo

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Football

Martin Keown slams Arsenal's Mesut Ozil for his 'crocodile tears'

By Tom Farmery For Mailonline

Published: 18:14 EDT, 3 May 2018 | Updated: 19:43 EDT, 3 May 2018

Sportsmail pundit Martin Keown has slammed Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil for crying 'crocodile tears' following the Europa League semi-final defeat by Atletico Madrid on Thursday night. 

Ozil was targeted after Arsenal lost 2-1 on aggregate following the second leg at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid.

A number of Arsenal's players were pictured looking emotional when the full-time whistle was blown and Keown chose to focus on Ozil. 

Sportsmail pundit Martin Keown rounded on Mesut Ozil after the semi-final defeat in Madrid
Ozil was singled out by Keown for his 'crocodile tears' and not playing to the level he can do
He said: '[Arsene] Wenger has invested an awful lot of money in this player and I'm not seeing a performance to go with it. He wasn't fit to wear the shirt for me tonight and I've seen this a lot.

'I've seen this a lot this season and it needs to be said because he needs to be dug out, because we expect better from him, he's a World Cup winner and these are crocodile tears I'm seeing from the player, he's not conning me. 

'Listen, I've had my say on it and I feel that he's not giving enough for Arsenal Football Club and maybe Wenger should come out and say a little bit more about some of these players that should have performed for him, and he hasn't.'

Diego Costa scored for Atletico Madrid before half-time to put his side into the lead
Ozil played the full game against Atletico Madrid but struggled to make an impact after Diego Costa put Arsenal behind shortly before half-time.

Keown insisted that Ozil, who joined Arsenal from Real Madrid for £42.4million in 2013, should be a key player in important games but too often doesn't perform when it matters most. 

He said: 'I haven't been happy with Ozil for some time, he picks and chooses his games. He was on the edge of things today, he seems to get lost in the defensive traffic. You can hide a little bit in that wide position, I was thinking "are you going to get back for your team?" "Are you actually going to put a shift in?" 

Ozil struggled to make an impact on the game after Costa put Atletico Madrid in front
'The great players I played with, [Dennis] Bergkamp and [Thierry] Henry, they worked hard as well and I don't think this team can carry anybody. Somebody needed to grab him a long time ago to give him a shake and say "we're trying to get the ball to you, we are working for you, but you are not working for us".' 

Keown went on to suggest that Ozil wouldn't play any part in the rest of the season as he can't be trusted to produce a display that departing manager Arsene Wenger deserves.

He added: 'I bet he doesn't play again this season. The fella is not kidding me, that is not a proper performances, he's not giving everything and there's much more under the bonnet [maybe] someone else will find it.'

Roy Keane also weighed in with criticism of Arsenal. The former Mancehster United stalwart told ITV: 'I think the Arsenal players lacked belief. I think we've always been critical of Arsenal, I know I have, about their lack of leaders and characters but tonight it hit home the real lack of quality. 

'I think Arsene Wenger deserved better but the players deserved what they got, which was nothing.'

