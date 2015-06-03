Salzburg 2-1 Marseille (agg 2-3): Rolando breaks Austrian hearts as he scores in extra-time

Latest News

[Music] Ajanaku X Nessy B – Leko Yii

03/05/2018 17:45:00
GUESS THE LYRICS!! In Which Song Did Olamide Used This Lyrics?

03/05/2018 17:50:00
[Music + Video] Sammylee x DJ Consequence x Iyanya – Body On Me

03/05/2018 18:30:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim's Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola's President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

UNC Charlotte student falls out of a party bus window and dies

0out of 5

Police release photo evidence from Johnny Manziel violence case

0out of 5

Women feel more insecure about the way they look after spending just an hour on social media

0out of 5

Twitter says glitch exposed 'substantial' number of users' passwords

0out of 5

Kevin Hart shaken up as private jet bursts tire on landing in Boston

0out of 5

Aliko Dangote

Aliko Dangote

0out of 5
Yasseen Mansour

Yasseen Mansour

0out of 5
Chris Kirubi

Chris Kirubi

2out of 5
Paul Harris

Paul Harris

4out of 5
Jim Ovia

Jim Ovia

0out of 5

Mensah Otabil

Mensah Otabil

3out of 5
Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

3out of 5
Agyin Asare

Agyin Asare

4out of 5
Matthew Ashimolowo

Matthew Ashimolowo

2out of 5
Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

3out of 5
Football

Salzburg 2-1 Marseille (agg 2-3): Rolando breaks Austrian hearts as he scores in extra-time

by 03/05/2018 19:40:00 0 comments 1 Views
  • Marseille advance to the Europa League final as Rolando scores in extra time
  • Amadou Haidara sparked hopes of a comeback with a fantastic solo goal 
  • The hosts sensationally levelled things up after Bouna Sarr scored an own-goal
  • However, Rolando scored controversially in extra time to kill off the comeback
  • Salzburg finished the game with 10 men after Haidara was sent off in extra time 

By Press Association Sport Staff

Published: 17:41 EDT, 3 May 2018 | Updated: 19:40 EDT, 3 May 2018

Marseille scored a dramatic extra-time decider against Red Bull Salzburg to earn a Europa League final showdown with Atletico Madrid in Lyon on May 16.

Substitute Jorge Rolando volleyed home from a corner in the 115th minute to snatch a 3-2 aggregate victory for the French side, after Salzburg had earlier cancelled out a 2-0 first-leg deficit at Red Bull Arena.

Amadou Haidara, who had started Salzburg's fightback with a fine individual effort before Bouna Sarr's own goal levelled matters, was sent off late on as the Austrian team's hopes ended in frustration and failure.

Rolando scores a dramatic late winner to book Marseille's place in the Europa League final
Rolando scores a dramatic late winner to book Marseille's place in the Europa League final

Rolando scores a dramatic late winner to book Marseille's place in the Europa League final

Marseille book their place in the Europa League final as Rolando scores in extra time
Marseille book their place in the Europa League final as Rolando scores in extra time

Marseille book their place in the Europa League final as Rolando scores in extra time

The French side celebrate with the travelling support after the final whistle in Austria
The French side celebrate with the travelling support after the final whistle in Austria

The French side celebrate with the travelling support after the final whistle in Austria

Valon Berisha struggles to hold back the tears as Salzburg fall at the final hurdle
Valon Berisha struggles to hold back the tears as Salzburg fall at the final hurdle

Valon Berisha struggles to hold back the tears as Salzburg fall at the final hurdle

Salzburg will feel aggrieved at the way they exited the tournament, with the corner which led to Rolando's goal being awarded despite Andre-Frank Zambo's 20-yard effort deflecting behind off a Marseille team-mate.

The home side's players protested the decision but the referee was unmoved and Rudi Garcia's side made the most of their lucky break to secure Marseille's first European final appearance since 2004.

It was tough on Salzburg, who had looked set to stage another memorable recovery having turned a 5-2 aggregate deficit against Lazio into a 6-5 victory in the quarter-finals.

Salzburg celebrate their second goal after they level things up on aggregate on Thursday
Salzburg celebrate their second goal after they level things up on aggregate on Thursday

Salzburg celebrate their second goal after they level things up on aggregate on Thursday

Salzburg's Xaver Schlager shoots towards goal as Marseille players claim for handball
Salzburg's Xaver Schlager shoots towards goal as Marseille players claim for handball

Salzburg's Xaver Schlager shoots towards goal as Marseille players claim for handball

Bouna Sarr inadvertently turns the ball into his own net after trying to block Schlager's shot
Bouna Sarr inadvertently turns the ball into his own net after trying to block Schlager's shot

Bouna Sarr inadvertently turns the ball into his own net after trying to block Schlager's shot

The Austrian champions celebrate the second goal as Marseille look bewildered
The Austrian champions celebrate the second goal as Marseille look bewildered

The Austrian champions celebrate the second goal as Marseille look bewildered

Marseille players celebrate at full-time after reaching the Europa League final
Marseille players celebrate at full-time after reaching the Europa League final

Marseille players celebrate at full-time after reaching the Europa League final

MATCH FACTS

SALZBURG: (4-3-1-2) Walke; Lainer, Andre Ramalho, Caleta-Car, Ulmer (Pongracic 96); Haidara, Samassekou, Berisha; Schlager (Minamino 84); Dabbur, Gulbrandsen (Hwang Hee-Chan 69)

SUBS NOT USED: Stankovic (GK); Leitgeb, Wolf, Yabo

GOALS: Haidara (53); Sarr (OG 65)

BOOKINGS: Haidara (75, 117); Andre Ramalho (86); Caleta-Car (94); Dabbur (117)

SENT OFF: Haidara (117) 

COACH: Marco Rose

MARSEILLE: (4-2-3-1) Pele; Sarr, Rami, Luiz Gustavo, Amavi; Lopez (Zambo Andre-Frank 66), Sanson (Rolando 101); Thauvin, Payet, Ocampos; Germain (N'Jie 84)

SUBS NOT USED: Escales (GK); Kamara, Sari, Sertic

GOALS: Rolando (116)

BOOKINGS: Sarr (35); Lopez (39); Rami (57); Germain (77); Payet (84); Amavi (100); Rolando (118); Pele (120+2)

COACH: Rudi Garcia

REFEREE: Sergei Karasev (Russia)

VENUE: Red Bull Arena

There was little sign of that happening during a tepid first half which saw Munas Dabbur - who scored the only goal when Salzurg beat Marseille here in the group stage - come closest to scoring with a low shot that was spilled by Yohann Pele.

That was about as good as it got before the break, but it was a different story in the second half with both teams becoming increasingly adventurous.

Marseille came flying out of the blocks after the restart and Lucas Ocampos fired into the side-netting before the unmarked Valere Germain volleyed wide from Dimitri Payet's cross.

It was Salzburg who made the breakthrough though, thanks to Haidara.

There appeared little danger when the 20-year-old Mali international picked the ball up some 45 yards out, but a mixture of pace, power and skill saw him charge through the heart of the Marseille defence before poking low past Pele.

That goal sparked the home side and the Red Bull Arena into life, and suddenly L'OM were rocking.

Home centre-back Andre Ramalho came close to levelling up the aggregate scores with a 35-yard thunderbolt that was awkwardly pushed back out by Pele, before Dabbur made a mess of two half-chances.

Salzburg continued to push and they were rewarded with a second goal in the 65th minute.

Amadou Haidara celebrates scoring after he dribbled through the Marseille defence
Amadou Haidara celebrates scoring after he dribbled through the Marseille defence

Amadou Haidara celebrates scoring after he dribbled through the Marseille defence

The 20-year-old scored a fantastic solo-effort to spark a comeback for the Austrian side
The 20-year-old scored a fantastic solo-effort to spark a comeback for the Austrian side

The 20-year-old scored a fantastic solo-effort to spark a comeback for the Austrian side

Salzburg head coach Marco Rose gives his side directions as they look to break down Marseille
Salzburg head coach Marco Rose gives his side directions as they look to break down Marseille

Salzburg head coach Marco Rose gives his side directions as they look to break down Marseille

Haidara's cross was only cleared as far as Xaver Schlager on the edge of the box and although his shot was going wide, Marseille defender Sarr stuck out a foot and inadvertently deflected it past Pele.

Only a diving save from Pele denied Hwang Hee-chan a third Salzburg goal in 17 minutes as the Austrians continued their onslaught.

Marseille managed to weather the storm though, and they gave the hosts a scare when Florian Thauvin's looping header hit the top of the crossbar.

Former West Ham playmaker Dimitri Payet tries to hold off Diadie Samassekou in the first half
Former West Ham playmaker Dimitri Payet tries to hold off Diadie Samassekou in the first half

Former West Ham playmaker Dimitri Payet tries to hold off Diadie Samassekou in the first half

Marseille's Jordan Amavi (R) vies for the ball with Salzburg's Fredrik Gulbrandsen on Thursday
Marseille's Jordan Amavi (R) vies for the ball with Salzburg's Fredrik Gulbrandsen on Thursday

Marseille's Jordan Amavi (R) vies for the ball with Salzburg's Fredrik Gulbrandsen on Thursday

The visitors also felt they should have been awarded a penalty with three minutes to go for handball, but that was turned down and the full-time whistle - and extra time - followed not long after.

Pele's brilliant one-handed save to push out Duje Caleta-Car's header kept the scoreline unchanged and it looked increasingly like penalties would be needed - until Rolando's decisive late intervention.

Salzburg could find no way back after that and finished with 10 men as Haidara was handed his marching orders following his challenge on Payet.

A red mist covered the pitch as the home fans created an intimidating atmosphere in Austria
A red mist covered the pitch as the home fans created an intimidating atmosphere in Austria

A red mist covered the pitch as the home fans created an intimidating atmosphere in Austria

