Marseille Join Atletico Madrid In Europa League Final

Olympique Marseille will face Atletico Madrid in the final of the 2018 UEFA Europa League to be staged in Lyon after they advanced 3-2 on aggregate despite losing 2-1 in the second leg semi-final which produced 13 yellow cards in Austria.

Salzburg, who are closing in on a fifth successive Austrian league title, extended their unbeaten home run to 39 games despite failing to reach the final.

After a goalless first half, Amadou Haidara gave hosts Salzburg the lead in the 53rd minute before an own goal from Bouna Sarr in the 65th minute made it 2-0 and evened the tie thereby forcing an extra time.

Rolando scored a crucial goal for Marseille in the 116th minute to make it 2-1 on the night to send the French side into the final.

Marseille goalkeeper, Yohan Pele, made an outstanding save to keep out Duje Caleta-Car’s header from a corner in the extra time.