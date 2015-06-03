Ezenwa Happy Eagles Will Play “Strong” England In World Cup Friendly

By Bamidele Boluwaji:

Super Eagles goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa has told Complete Sports that the international friendly match against England will help Nigeria to get in top shape for the 2018 FIFA World Cup coming up in Russia this summer.

The Enyimba goalkeeper is expected to make coach Gernot Rohr’s squad to the World Cup where Nigeria will do battle with Argentina, Iceland and Croatia in the group phase.

Speaking with Completesportsnigeria.com from his base in Aba, the former FC IfeanyiUbah player also revealed that he is working hard and also remains focused for the Mundial.

“The World Cup is getting closer and every player is looking forward to it likewise the coaches, so what I can tell you is that I am also preparing just like players from other countries and I am happy with the way the coaches are going about the preparations,” Ezenwa told CSN.

“There are some games we are going to play before the World Cup and I am happy that we are playing a strong team like England, which will help us a lot to prepare well for the World Cup particularly our first game in Russia.”

The Super Eagles will face the Three Lions at Wembley on June 2, before departing for the World Cup where they will play Croatia in their first game.

