[Music] Ajanaku X Nessy B – Leko Yii

03/05/2018 17:45:00
GUESS THE LYRICS!! In Which Song Did Olamide Used This Lyrics?

03/05/2018 17:50:00
[Music + Video] Sammylee x DJ Consequence x Iyanya – Body On Me

03/05/2018 18:30:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

UNC Charlotte student falls out of a party bus window and dies

Police release photo evidence from Johnny Manziel violence case

Women feel more insecure about the way they look after spending just an hour on social media

Twitter says glitch exposed 'substantial' number of users' passwords

Kevin Hart shaken up as private jet bursts tire on landing in Boston

Mohamed Bensalah

Hakeem Belo-Osagie

Samih Sawiris

Jim Ovia

Abdulsamad Rabiu

Temitope Joshua

Bishop David Oyedepo

Mensah Otabil

Ramson Mumba

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Football

Big Brother Naija Housemate Anto Joins Okpekpe Race

by 03/05/2018 17:37:00
One of 2018 Big Brother Naija reality TV show participants Munirat Antoinette Lecky aka Anto has joined the cast of celebrity runners that will run at the historic IAAF silver label Okpekpe international 10km road race next weekend in Okpekpe near Auchi in Edo State of Nigeria.
Anto, 28, will be running for charity at the event and the Edo State indigene has opted to raise awareness about the plight of the girl child.
 Currently the director of the basketball division of Africa’s leading sports and entertainment company CBL, Anto holds two Masters Degrees in Business Administration and Sports Business Management. She also has a bachelor’s degree in sports and sports science and administration.
“We are delighted to have Anto as one of our celebrity runners.
We are particularly delighted that she will be running to raise awareness about the plight of the Girl Child albeit the international Day of the Girl Child as declared by the United Nations is in October,” said race’s spokesman Dare Esan.
“Anto’s charity run will increase awareness of gender inequality faced by girls not only in Nigeria but worldwide based upon their gender especially in the areas such as access to education and protection from discrimination, violence against women and unfree child marriage among other things,” Esan added and revealed the race does not encourage such discrimination.
“At Okpekpe race we give equal opportunities to both men and women to compete and the prize money for both is equal. We are happy to provide the platform for celebrities to raise awareness about some societal ills and diseases,” he said.
“Two years ago we had charity runs to raise awareness about breast cancer anchored by 2015 Miss Nigeria Pamela Peter-Vigboro Leesi in conjunction with Sebeccly Cancer Care and the orphanage by the We Care Trust, a pet project of Mrs Lara Oshiomhole, wife of former Executive Governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole.
“Last year we had 2016 Miss Nigeria Chioma Stephanie Obiadi race to raise awareness about the Green-Girl project aimed at empowering young women to become agents of sustainable environment in Nigeria as well as Mrs Betsy Obaseki, the first lady of Edo State who also raced to raise awareness about cancer,” explains Esan.
The Okpekpe international 10km road race powered by Pamodzi Sports Marketing is not all about running for the prize money.
All over the world people have seen the power of sport to raise funds and awareness about any project or cause and road running have been a very veritable vehicle for achieving this purpose.
Mousa Dembele, Tottenham Midfielder Handed Six Game Ban For His Eye Gouge On Chelsea's Diego Costa

Nigerian Super Eagles Coach, Sunday Oliseh Resigns

Gabonese Footballer Dethrones Yaya Toure As Glo African Footballer Of The Year

Cavani: I Have Resolved My Differences With Neymar

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
THE DETECTIVE
Pride Of A Housegirl
Wet Love
The Powerful Virgin
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
BARREN MARRIAGE
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Akon
P-Square
Jose Chameleone
Eyob Mekonnen
Dobet Gnahore
Fally Ipupa
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Khadja Nin
