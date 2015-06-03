Khloe Kardashian’s Tristan Thompson Trolled during NBA Playoff Game

Father of Khloe Kardashian’s baby, Tristian Thompson didn’t expect what he got during the Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Tuesday which saw Ohio based Cleveland Cavaliers go against the Toronto Raptors in the NBA playoff game which held at Air Canada Center in Toronto.

Fans of the Toronto Raptors took advantage to troll Thompson for being involved in a cheating scandal. While Thompson was about to give a free throw towards the end of the game, The fans of Toronto Raptors began chanting ‘Khloe’ in unison.

Although the chants didn’t deter him as he made the shot and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Toronto Raptors as the game ended 113 to 112. The chant was as a result of Thompson allegedly having an external affair while Khloe Kardashian was pregnant with his child.

Video surfaced last month from different outlets that Thompson, 27 fooled around with at least five women. Neither Tristan nor Khloe is yet to comment on the stories. Shortly after the victory, The sportsman posted a picture of him from the game to Instagram and captioned it “Feels good to be back in the 6.”

This isnt the first time Thompson has been trolled on the court. Right after the scandal broke, he was booed by his own fans in Cleveland.

The reality TV star recently gave birth to their first baby girl, True Thompson, and is reportedly attempting to make things work, but her sister Kim is definitely not having any of it

“Like I don’t even know how to describe it besides it’s just so fucked up,” she told Ellen DeGeneres last week. We really were rooting for Khloé, and we still are…you know, she’s so strong and she’s doing the best that she can.

It’s a really sad situation all over.”

A source additionally informs that ‘everybody has remained civil’ for the sake of the newborn however that Khloe’s family are “livid.”

As regards Khloe and Tristan’s future together,it is alleged that the reality star “hasn’t given up” on him. As they are trying to focus on raising their baby, True Thompson together while looking for ways to patch things up.

Thompson finished with 14 points (5-8 FG, 4-4 FT) and 12 rebounds in 26 minutes during the match against the Raptors. After starting in his last outing against the Pacers, he moved back to the bench.

Not withstanding the fact that he was benched, he was still able to have an impact on the game in just 26 minutes. While his double- double contained peripheral stats, he actually hit a pair of crucial free throws down the stretch as the Cavs as they are mostly called were struggling to stay with the Raptors of Toronto.

Tristan Thompson will likely find himself in a similar role during Game 2 on Thursday as the Cavaliers battle the Raptors.

Other star players of the Cleveland Cavaliers of Cleveland Ohio include LeBron James, Kevin Love, Jordan Clarkson, George Hill, Kendrick Perkins.

