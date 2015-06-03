Latest News

[Music] Ajanaku X Nessy B – Leko Yii

03/05/2018 17:45:00
GUESS THE LYRICS!! In Which Song Did Olamide Used This Lyrics?

03/05/2018 17:50:00
[Music + Video] Sammylee x DJ Consequence x Iyanya – Body On Me

03/05/2018 18:30:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

UNC Charlotte student falls out of a party bus window and dies

Police release photo evidence from Johnny Manziel violence case

Women feel more insecure about the way they look after spending just an hour on social media

Twitter says glitch exposed 'substantial' number of users' passwords

Kevin Hart shaken up as private jet bursts tire on landing in Boston

Mohamed Bensalah

0out of 5
Hakeem Belo-Osagie

5out of 5
Samih Sawiris

0out of 5
Jim Ovia

0out of 5
Abdulsamad Rabiu

0out of 5

Temitope Joshua

3out of 5
Bishop David Oyedepo

3out of 5
Mensah Otabil

3out of 5
Ramson Mumba

3out of 5
Evangelist Robert Kayanja

2out of 5
Football

Half A Million Foreign Tourists Expected In Russia For 2018 FIFA World Cup

by 03/05/2018 15:18:00

Russia has had its fair share of problems to deal with when it comes to organizing the Fifa 2018 World Cup successfully. First, there were the problems of slow construction work in its stadiums. Some of the construction work has just got finished, with just weeks to go for the major event of the year.

Then, there was the problem of finding and arranging the right transportation for the tourists. Trains were introduced as a result by Russian Railways. And now with just weeks to go before the event kicks in, Russia has disclosed the number of foreign tourists it expects to visit the country for the event.

Related: Trump Hints The USA Expect Nigeria, Others’ Votes For Joint 2026 World Cup Hosting

Just like any other World Cup, this year too will see a major boost to the tourism economy of the hosting country. And while you can always bet on your favorite football matches with, we are sure you would want to head off to Russia if you can.

Half a Million Foreign Tourists: What Russia Expects for the 2018 FIFA WORLD CUP

The football fever for the fans is at its peak this year as the 21st FIFA World Cup is going to commence this year on 14th of June in Russia. 11 host cities in Russia will now face a massive influx of ardent football fans from all over the world within the coming months which would make this country their second home to view the match right in front of them in one of the 12 venues set for this grand sports event.

The FIFA World cup will be held from 14th June to 15th July 2018 with more than 32 teams from 5 confederations participating in this tournament, testing their luck in becoming the next football champion of the world.

Russia’s bid to be the host

The process of host selection was a tough one which began as early as 2009 with 8 countries fighting for the position. Russia finally won the rights to host this tournament and has since been preparing to accommodate teams and football fans from all over the world.

Arrangements made for massive tourist influx

With over five hundred thousand people expected to visit Russia in the months of June and July, the country has immersed itself in expanding its resources to the maximum capacity. The security is being strengthened at every nook and corner, and the host cities are beaming with excitement to welcome thousands of people to enjoy their hospitality.

The tourist portals of the country are now flooded and completely laboured with requests and booking from all the countries around the globe. The average cost of hosting this magnificent football tournament is estimated to be 10 billion dollars.

President Vladimir Putin has made the process of visiting Russia simply by waiving off the visa requirements. The process of travelling and exploring the country has also been made convenient for the tourists as various restrictions laid down by the Russian Government have been put on hold. With less than 50 days left for the tournament to start, the football fans all over the world are now eagerly waiting to visit this beautiful country.

Mousa Dembele, Tottenham Midfielder Handed Six Game Ban For His Eye Gouge On Chelsea's Diego Costa

Nigerian Super Eagles Coach, Sunday Oliseh Resigns

Gabonese Footballer Dethrones Yaya Toure As Glo African Footballer Of The Year

Cavani: I Have Resolved My Differences With Neymar

Half A Million Foreign Tourists Expected In Russia For 2018 FIFA World Cup

Khloe Kardashian’s Tristan Thompson Trolled during NBA Playoff Game

Europa: Atletico Knock Arsenal Out As Costa Spoils Wenger Farewell

Big Brother Naija Housemate Anto Joins Okpekpe Race

Ezenwa Happy Eagles Will Play “Strong” England In World Cup Friendly

Marseille Join Atletico Madrid In Europa League Final

Videos

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

