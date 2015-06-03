Cavani: I Have Resolved My Differences With Neymar

Uruguay forward, Edinson Cavani, says he has successfully resolved his differences with Paris Saint-Germain teammate Neymar, and hinted there was a problem between pair earlier in the season.

Trouble first started in September when the pair had an on-field spat regarding who would take a penalty in a Ligue 1 clash against Olympic Lyon.

Neymar even insisted on taking a penalty at the end of an 8-0 thumping of Dijon in January to add to the three goals he had already scored, denying Cavani the chance to eclipse Zlatan Ibrahimovic as PSG’s record goalscorer, and received whistles from supporters as a result.

Cavani did break that record later but tensions between the pair have been obvious on the pitch, although the Uruguay international believes those disagreements can be put behind them.

“It is true that there was a problem at that time with Neymar,” Cavani told RMC Sport.

“We spoke about it together – I told him that I was the first to want him to win things individually.

“However, I told him there was a condition and that was that he must put the squad’s collective objectives first.

“I am a footballing worker – I am not a star. I am a hard worker who looks to give everything. If I have team-mates who can win individual accolades, then I will do everything to help them.

“They must put the team’s goals first, though. Gradually, we have come to an understanding. The team’s superiors have taken a decision and I have respected it.

“The supporters whistling, this was not good for him. If I was in his position there, it sincerely would not have pleased me.”

