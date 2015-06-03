Latest News

[Music] Ajanaku X Nessy B – Leko Yii

03/05/2018 17:45:00
GUESS THE LYRICS!! In Which Song Did Olamide Used This Lyrics?

03/05/2018 17:50:00
[Music + Video] Sammylee x DJ Consequence x Iyanya – Body On Me

03/05/2018 18:30:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

UNC Charlotte student falls out of a party bus window and dies

Police release photo evidence from Johnny Manziel violence case

Women feel more insecure about the way they look after spending just an hour on social media

Twitter says glitch exposed 'substantial' number of users' passwords

Kevin Hart shaken up as private jet bursts tire on landing in Boston

Mohamed Bensalah

Hakeem Belo-Osagie

Samih Sawiris

Jim Ovia

Abdulsamad Rabiu

Temitope Joshua

Bishop David Oyedepo

Mensah Otabil

Ramson Mumba

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Football

Cavani: I Have Resolved My Differences With Neymar

by 03/05/2018 14:58:00

Uruguay forward, Edinson Cavani, says he has successfully resolved his differences with Paris Saint-Germain teammate Neymar, and  hinted  there was a problem between pair earlier in the season.

Trouble first started  in September when the pair had an on-field spat regarding who would take a penalty in a Ligue 1 clash against Olympic Lyon.

Neymar even insisted on taking a penalty at the end of an 8-0 thumping of Dijon in January to add to the three goals he had already scored, denying Cavani the chance to eclipse Zlatan Ibrahimovic as PSG’s record goalscorer, and received whistles from supporters as a result.

Cavani did break that record later but tensions between the pair have been obvious on the pitch, although the Uruguay international believes those disagreements can be put behind them.

“It  is true that there was a problem at that time with Neymar,” Cavani told  RMC Sport.

“We spoke about it together – I told him that I was the first to want him to win things individually.

“However, I told him there was a condition and that was that he must put the squad’s collective objectives first.

“I am a footballing worker – I am not a star. I am a hard worker who looks to give everything. If I have team-mates who can win individual accolades, then I will do everything to help them.

“They must put the team’s goals first, though. Gradually, we have come to an understanding. The team’s superiors have taken a decision and I have respected it.

“The supporters whistling, this was not good for him. If I was in his position there, it sincerely would not have pleased me.”

Mousa Dembele, Tottenham Midfielder Handed Six Game Ban For His Eye Gouge On Chelsea's Diego Costa

Nigerian Super Eagles Coach, Sunday Oliseh Resigns

Gabonese Footballer Dethrones Yaya Toure As Glo African Footballer Of The Year

Videos

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

