Belgium Break Japan Hearts With Dramatic Comeback Win

Nacir Chadli scored in additional time for Belgium who came from two goals down to beat Japan 3-2 in Monday’s round of 16 clash in Kazan at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.
Goals from Genki Haraguchi and Takashi Inui gave Japan a two-goal lead in the first 13 minutes of the second half.
Jan Vertonghen pulled one back for Belgium in the 69th minute before Marouane Felliani drew them level with a header in the 74th minute
Chadli finished off a swift counter attack to send the Red Devils through to the quarter-finals.
Belgium will face Brazil who beat Mexico 2-0 in the quarter-finals of the competition.
