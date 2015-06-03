Belgium Break Japan Hearts With Dramatic Comeback Win

Nacir Chadli scored in additional time for Belgium who came from two goals down to beat Japan 3-2 in Monday’s round of 16 clash in Kazan at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Goals from Genki Haraguchi and Takashi Inui gave Japan a two-goal lead in the first 13 minutes of the second half.

Jan Vertonghen pulled one back for Belgium in the 69th minute before Marouane Felliani drew them level with a header in the 74th minute

Chadli finished off a swift counter attack to send the Red Devils through to the quarter-finals.

Belgium will face Brazil who beat Mexico 2-0 in the quarter-finals of the competition.

