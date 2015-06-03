Okagbare Listed For Lausanne Diamond League, Doubtful For African Trials

Latest News

Latest News

[Music] Shayman Cash – Lord’s Plan

02/07/2018 20:38:00
Latest News

[Music + Video] Chidoo – Kóredé

02/07/2018 22:09:00
Latest News

[Music] Horluwa Freezy – Succumb

02/07/2018 22:14:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

5out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

5out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Janet leads mourners at father Joe's private funeral service

0out of 5

Hundreds celebrate the life of slain Maryland journalist

0out of 5

Merkel clings to power after compromise deal is reached over migration dispute

0out of 5

Full extent of injuries to dancer, 22, involved in boat explosion

0out of 5

Official White House Twitter account attacks Senators Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Christoffel Wiese

Christoffel Wiese

3out of 5
Giovanni Ravazzotti

Giovanni Ravazzotti

3out of 5
Youssef Mansour

Youssef Mansour

0out of 5
Samih Sawiris

Samih Sawiris

0out of 5
Paul Harris

Paul Harris

4out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

2out of 5
Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

3out of 5
Chris Okotie

Chris Okotie

0out of 5
Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

4out of 5
Ramson Mumba

Ramson Mumba

3out of 5
Football

Okagbare Listed For Lausanne Diamond League, Doubtful For African Trials

by 02/07/2018 15:54:00 0 comments 1 Views

By Dare Esan:

Former Commonwealth Games double sprints champion Blessing Okagbare-Ighoteguonor has been listed to make a return on Thursday to the IAAF Diamond League meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland after missing out of the seventh leg of the one-day event, the Meeting Du Paris last Saturday.

The reigning Nigeria 100m and 200m record holder had been marked doubtful for the Athletissima in Lausanne following the clash in date between the meeting and the Asaba 2018 African Championships trials in Abuja.
The trials begin on Thursday inside the mainbowl of the Abuja National stadium,same day the Diamond League meeting will hold at the Stade de la Pontaise in Lausanne.

The Nigeria trials was initially billed to hold between Saturday July 7 and Monday July 9 in Osoro,Delta state and the dates were used by the athletes to plan their schedules for competitions and training until last week when the federation changed both the dates and the venue of the competition to July 5-7 in Abuja.
It is not certain which of the two events Okagbare-Ighoteguonor has chosen to attend but if she decides to race in Lausanne,it would be her sixth trip to the French-speaking part of Switzerland.

It will however be her second 100m race after she failed to finish four years ago.She has competed in the long jump event more,four times to be precise,winning in 2013 with her third longest leap (6.98m) of the year following the 7.00m personal best she set in Monaco in July and the 6.99m she jumped to win a silver medal at the IAAF World Championships in Moscow,Russia.

She however disappointed on her last visit two years ago when she leapt a distance of 6.11m to finish sixth.She was second (6.73m) in her maiden appearance at the meeting in 2012,won in 2013 and did not finish in the 100m in 2014 before returning to the long jump pit in 2015 where she jumped 6.68m to finish fourth.
On Thursday the Nigerian will be eager to return to the form that saw her dipped inside 11 seconds (10.90 seconds) to finish second in Doha,Qatar at the opening leg of the 14-leg IAAF Diamond Leg meetings.

In her last appearance in Stockholm,Sweden last month she ran 11.29 seconds to finish fifth.
She will however need to fire up her adrenalin as she is up against the woman who has won the two Diamond League meetings she has participated in over the distance,Cote D’Ivoire’s Marie-Josée Ta Lou who ran 10.85 seconds to win in Doha ahead of the Nigerian.
Also in the starting line-up will be another Ivorian,Ahoure Murielle who dethroned Okagbare-Ighoteguonor as the African 100m record holder (10.78 to 10.79 seconds);Dutch flying woman Dafne Schippers and reigning Olympics double sprints champion,Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson.
The Nigerian will also be up against 2015 NCAA champion Prandini Jenna of the USA and compatriot Aleia Hobbs of Louisiana State University who won the 2018 NCAA 100m title.

Okagbare-Ighoteguonor is currently ranked second behind Ahoure (27 points) in the diamond league ranking with 18 points,same as Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith with Ta Lou fourth with 16 points.

The top eight athletes on points garnered from the seven 100m races to be staged will be awarded starts at the final at the Weltklasse in Zurich on August 30.The winner will become “IAAF Diamond League Champion” and be awarded a Diamond Trophy, $50,000 prize money and a wild card for the IAAF World Championships in Doha in 2019.

Unblock the FIFA World Cup with ExpressVPN the #1 Trusted Name in VPN

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Mousa Dembele, Tottenham Midfielder Handed Six Game Ban For His Eye Gouge On Chelsea's Diego Costa

Mousa Dembele, Tottenham Midfielder Handed Six Game Ban For His Eye Gouge On Chelsea's Diego Costa

Nigerian Super Eagles Coach, Sunday Oliseh Resigns

Nigerian Super Eagles Coach, Sunday Oliseh Resigns

Gabonese Footballer Dethrones Yaya Toure As Glo African Footballer Of The Year

Gabonese Footballer Dethrones Yaya Toure As Glo African Footballer Of The Year

Japan 'an example for all teams' for leaving dressing room spotless after Belgium loss

Newcastle midfielder Ki Sung-yueng could quit international football with South Korea

Mexico Coach Osorio: We Lacked The Extra Quality Against Brazil

Neymar: Brazil Here To Win World Cup

Eagles Star Abdullahi Gets House, Land Cash Gifts From Sokoto Governor

Okagbare Listed For Lausanne Diamond League, Doubtful For African Trials

Osheku Athletics Academy Gets Ex-AFN President Ngerem Boost

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More