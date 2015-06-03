Eagles Star Abdullahi Gets House, Land Cash Gifts From Sokoto Governor

By Adeboye Amosu:

Super Eagles defender Shehu Abdullahi has received a house gift and land from the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, for his exemplary performance for the national team, Completesportsnigeria. com reports.

The land CSN learnt will be used to build the Shehu Abdullahi Sports Complex.

Abdullahi also got a sponsorship to the holy pilgrimage in Mecca and monetary incentive to support his foundation.

Governor Tambuwal made the donations when the defender visited him at the Sokoto State Government House on Monday.

The defender who plays for Turkish club Bursaspor was part of Super Eagles squad that got eliminated in the group stage at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia

He featured in one game (against Croatia) at the competition.

Unblock the FIFA World Cup with ExpressVPN the #1 Trusted Name in VPN