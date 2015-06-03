Japan 'an example for all teams' for leaving dressing room spotless after Belgium loss

By Jack Bezants for MailOnline

Published: 01:46 EDT, 3 July 2018 | Updated: 01:46 EDT, 3 July 2018

After the agonising nature of their last-16 defeat by Belgium, Japan's World Cup squad would have been forgiven for leaving the Rostov Arena as swiftly as possible.

A number of their players were left in tears after being knocked out of the tournament when a late, late goal from Nacer Chadli sealed a 3-2 comeback victory for Belgium.

But, as revealed by FIFA general coordinator Priscilla Janssens, Japan's squad went to extra lengths to thank their hosts in Russia as they bowed out.

Japan left their dressing room spotless after their 3-2 World Cup defeat by Belgium on Monday

A goal in the finals seconds of stoppage time by Nacer Chadli handed Belgium victory

As Belgium celebrate a stunning winner, Japan's players lay strewn on the turf

Sharing a picture of their spotless post-match dressing room, Janssens wrote: 'This is the Japanese dressingroom (sic) after losing to Belgium in the 94’ minute.

'Thanked their fans in the stadium, cleaned up everything (bench and dressingroom) and spoke to media. Even left note with ‘thank you’ in Russian.

'What an example for all teams!! Privilege to work with!'





Japan seemed destined to cause the latest shock of a dramatic World Cup when they carved out a 2-0 lead over Belgium in the second half in Rostov, thanks to two goals in four minutes from Genki Haraguchi (48) and Takashi Inui (52).

But Belgium replied with a quick-fire double of their own; Tottenham's Jan Vertonghen sparked the comeback in the 69th minute and Marouane Fellaini hauled Belgium level five minutes later.

Japan scorer Genki Haraguchi covered his face with a towel when the final whistle was blown

Japan midfielder Takashi Inui (left), who also scored, needed consoling after full-time

Belgium then stole the match in the 94th minute when Thibaut Courtois caught a Japan corner and started a sweeping counter-attack through Kevin De Bruyne.

De Bruyne found Thomas Muenier on the right, whose low cross was left by Romelu Lukaku for the onrushing Chadli to convert from close range.

Belgium play Brazil in the quarter-final at 7pm on Friday at the Kazan Arena.