World Cup 2018: Uruguay And France Meet To Decide Place In Final four

Two former World Cup winners with plenty of firepower means we should see goals

Both Uruguay and France booked their places in the 2018 FIFA World Cup quarter-finals following a thrilling Saturday of knock-out action. France won a seven-goal clash 4-3 against Argentina, while Uruguay edged out Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal 2-1 thanks in no small part to a wonderfully taken brace from EdinsonCavani.

First things first

Where can I win money in this tie?

Both these nations won their respective World Cup groups and can come into this tie full of confidence. France dropped just two points while Uruguay sauntered to the top of Group A, winning all three of their games without conceding a goal.

In total, the South Americans have conceded just one goal in the tournament so far and will back themselves to keep it tight against France as well. You can back there being under 2.5 goals in this one at just 1.47, while over 2.5 goals is priced far higher at 2.60, according to Oddsshark.

However, it is France who come into this game as the clear favourites to make the semi-finals. France are at just 1.44 to make it to the final four with Uruguay priced further afield at 2.62.

With the games now coming thick and fast at this stage of the tournament, it will surely be in team’s interests to wrap games up inside 90 minutes. One of the simplest bets you can make is on the outcome of any match, and again France are at the shorter price of 2.00 to get a result by the full-time whistle – Uruguay are at over double that price, at 4.50.

France come into this game on the back of an excellent run of form, having won 11 of their last 16 games, and they have looked stronger in each game of the competition thus far. Teenage sensation KylianMbappe was in fine form against Argentina, bagging a brace, and he is priced at just 3.20 to get on the scoresheet in this one, and 6.50 to score either the first or last goal of the game.

But Uruguay have their own offensive weapons more than capable of doing damage to a vulnerable French back line. Just like Mbappe, Luis Suarez is at 3.20 to net during the game and Cavani, scorer of those two crucial goals against Portugal, is at 3.40 to find the ack of the ne at any time and 7.00 to open the scoring.

Mbappe, with three goals at the World Cup so far, is priced at 9.00 to finish as the top scorer at the competition. Cavani, who is also on three strikers so far, is priced further out at 26.00 to finish with the Golden Boot.

While the French boast a wealth of attacking talent, Uruguay have one of the meanest and most well drilled defences around. The South Americans recent form has been impressive to say the least, having won their last seven games in a row, losing just one of their last 15 and keeping nine clean sheets in the process.

You can back Uruguay to win this match to nil (without France scoring) at a price of 6.00. Of course, attempting to predict the exact score line in a given match is a tricky task, but with Uruguay priced at 9.50 to snatch this match 1-0, that would mean close to a ten-fold return on your investment.

Indications are that this should be a low-scoring affair. France’s 4-2 win against Argentina was the exception to the norm, with knock-out games usually tighter, more cagey affairs and Uruguay will look to keep this one tight and contained – furthermore, they have the players who are capable of pulling off such a game plan.

If you think there will be less than two goals in this game then back your hunch at a price of 2.50. Two or three goals still gives you to double your money at a price of 2.00, while over three goals is priced far higher at 5.50.

With the premature elimination of the likes of Germany, Spain and Argentina the path is now much clearer for France as they go in search of a second World Cup crown. France are now at just 5.00 to win the tournament, behind favourites Brazil, while Uruguay are at 17.00 to add a third world title to their trophy cabinet.

Odds (after 90 minutes): Uruguay (4.50), France (2.00), draw (3.25)

2018 FIFA WORLD CUP ROUND OF 16 TIES

Saturday, 30 June

3.00pm – (2.45) France 4x 3 Argentina (3.50)

Draw (3.30)

7.00pm – (2.80) Uruguay 2x 1 Portugal (3.00)

Draw (3.00)

Sunday, 1 July

3.00pm – (1.57) Spain 1 x 1 Russia (win on penalties 4-3) (7.00)

Draw (4.00)

7.00pm – (1.90) Croatia 1 (win on penalties 3-2) x 1 Denmark (5.20)

Draw (3.30)

Monday, 2 July

3.00pm – (1.53) Brazil 2 x 0 Mexico (7.00)

Draw (4.33)

7.00pm – (1.40) Belgium 3 x 2 Japan (9.00)

Draw (5.00)

Tuesday, 3 July

3.00pm – (3.10) Sweden x Switzerland (2.70)

Draw (3.00)

7.00pm – (4.00) Colombia x England (2.10)

Draw (3.30)

