World Cup 2018: Uruguay And France Meet To Decide Place In Final four

Two Female Corps Members Crushed To Death By Truck On Their Way To Secretarial For Final Clearance

03/07/2018 12:09:00
[Video] Tido Ft. Skiibii- Yoyo

03/07/2018 12:09:00
I'm Ready To Lead Battle Against Killer Herdsmen – Gani Adams Explodes

03/07/2018 12:12:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim's Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola's President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Pro-choice Americans are sending Senator Susan Collins of Maine wire hangers in abortion warning

Chester healthcare worker arrested for 'the murder of 8 babies'

First-generation college student opens up about food insecurity

Now THAT'S a firework show: NASA releases stunning image of 'celestial fireworks'

Meghan Markle's father and half-brother reunite near Mexican border

Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

Nassef Sawiris

Nassef Sawiris

Anas Sefrioui

Anas Sefrioui

Nassef Sawiris

Nassef Sawiris

Raymond Ackerman

Raymond Ackerman

Temitope Joshua

Temitope Joshua

Bishop David Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Football

World Cup 2018: Uruguay And France Meet To Decide Place In Final four

Two former World Cup winners with plenty of firepower means we should see goals

Both Uruguay and France booked their places in the 2018 FIFA World Cup quarter-finals following a thrilling Saturday of knock-out action. France won a seven-goal clash 4-3 against Argentina, while Uruguay edged out Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal 2-1 thanks in no small part to a wonderfully taken brace from EdinsonCavani.

First things first

Before you go any further, head on over to the Oddsshark website, select your favourite betting agency and get your account up and running with your credit card. With the World Cup entering the final stages and you being a brand new customer, there should be several promotions and sales on offer.

Where can I win money in this tie?

Both these nations won their respective World Cup groups and can come into this tie full of confidence. France dropped just two points while Uruguay sauntered to the top of Group A, winning all three of their games without conceding a goal.

In total, the South Americans have conceded just one goal in the tournament so far and will back themselves to keep it tight against France as well. You can back there being under 2.5 goals in this one at just 1.47, while over 2.5 goals is priced far higher at 2.60, according to Oddsshark.

However, it is France who come into this game as the clear favourites to make the semi-finals. France are at just 1.44 to make it to the final four with Uruguay priced further afield at 2.62.

With the games now coming thick and fast at this stage of the tournament, it will surely be in team’s interests to wrap games up inside 90 minutes. One of the simplest bets you can make is on the outcome of any match, and again France are at the shorter price of 2.00 to get a result by the full-time whistle – Uruguay are at over double that price, at 4.50.

France come into this game on the back of an excellent run of form, having won 11 of their last 16 games, and they have looked stronger in each game of the competition thus far. Teenage sensation KylianMbappe was in fine form against Argentina, bagging a brace, and he is priced at just 3.20 to get on the scoresheet in this one, and 6.50 to score either the first or last goal of the game.

But Uruguay have their own offensive weapons more than capable of doing damage to a vulnerable French back line. Just like Mbappe, Luis Suarez is at 3.20 to net during the game and Cavani, scorer of those two crucial goals against Portugal, is at 3.40 to find the ack of the ne at any time and 7.00 to open the scoring.

Mbappe, with three goals at the World Cup so far, is priced at 9.00 to finish as the top scorer at the competition. Cavani, who is also on three strikers so far, is priced further out at 26.00 to finish with the Golden Boot.

While the French boast a wealth of attacking talent, Uruguay have one of the meanest and most well drilled defences around. The South Americans recent form has been impressive to say the least, having won their last seven games in a row, losing just one of their last 15 and keeping nine clean sheets in the process.

You can back Uruguay to win this match to nil (without France scoring) at a price of 6.00. Of course, attempting to predict the exact score line in a given match is a tricky task, but with Uruguay priced at 9.50 to snatch this match 1-0, that would mean close to a ten-fold return on your investment.

Indications are that this should be a low-scoring affair. France’s 4-2 win against Argentina was the exception to the norm, with knock-out games usually tighter, more cagey affairs and Uruguay will look to keep this one tight and contained – furthermore, they have the players who are capable of pulling off such a game plan.

If you think there will be less than two goals in this game then back your hunch at a price of 2.50. Two or three goals still gives you to double your money at a price of 2.00, while over three goals is priced far higher at 5.50.

With the premature elimination of the likes of Germany, Spain and Argentina the path is now much clearer for France as they go in search of a second World Cup crown. France are now at just 5.00 to win the tournament, behind favourites Brazil, while Uruguay are at 17.00 to add a third world title to their trophy cabinet.

Odds (after 90 minutes): Uruguay (4.50), France (2.00), draw (3.25)

2018 FIFA WORLD CUP ROUND OF 16 TIES

Saturday, 30 June

3.00pm – (2.45) France 4x 3 Argentina (3.50)
Draw (3.30)

7.00pm – (2.80) Uruguay 2x 1 Portugal (3.00)
Draw (3.00)

Sunday, 1 July

3.00pm – (1.57) Spain 1 x 1 Russia (win on penalties 4-3) (7.00)
Draw (4.00)

7.00pm – (1.90) Croatia 1 (win on penalties 3-2) x 1 Denmark (5.20)
Draw (3.30)

Monday, 2 July

3.00pm – (1.53) Brazil 2 x 0 Mexico (7.00)
Draw (4.33)

7.00pm – (1.40) Belgium 3 x 2 Japan (9.00)
Draw (5.00)

Tuesday, 3 July

3.00pm – (3.10) Sweden x Switzerland (2.70)
Draw (3.00)

7.00pm – (4.00) Colombia x England (2.10)
Draw (3.30)

Mousa Dembele, Tottenham Midfielder Handed Six Game Ban For His Eye Gouge On Chelsea's Diego Costa

Nigerian Super Eagles Coach, Sunday Oliseh Resigns

Gabonese Footballer Dethrones Yaya Toure As Glo African Footballer Of The Year

