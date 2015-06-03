Latest News

Drama As Dead Woman Found Alive Inside Mortuary

03/07/2018 06:26:00
Transfer News: Chelsea’s Goal Keeper Speaks On Leaving Club For Real Madrid

03/07/2018 06:28:00
Nollywood Actor, Bolanle Ninalowo Strikes A Pose With Senator Dino Melaye

03/07/2018 06:39:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Pro-choice Americans are sending Senator Susan Collins of Maine wire hangers in abortion warning

Chester healthcare worker arrested for 'the murder of 8 babies'

First-generation college student opens up about food insecurity

Now THAT'S a firework show: NASA releases stunning image of 'celestial fireworks'

Meghan Markle's father and half-brother reunite near Mexican border

Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

Mohammed Indimi

Othman Benjelloun

Chris Kirubi

Patrice Motsepe

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Mensah Otabil

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Matthew Ashimolowo

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Football

Enugu Police Confirm Rescue Of Mikel’s Kidnapped Father

by 03/07/2018 07:41:00

By Johnny Edward:

The Enugu State Police Command has rescued Pa Michael Obi, the father of Super Eagles captain, Mikel Obi, from kidnappers.

Mikel’s father, according to the police, was on his way from Jos, Plateau State, in a grey coloured Toyota Prado jeep, with registration number MUS 604 CG, when he was kidnapped.

The spokesman of the Command, Ebere Amaraizu, in a statement released on Monday stated that Pa Obi and his driver, John Ishaya, were abducted along Makurdi-Enugu road on June 29.

The kidnappers demanded N10m as ransom from Obi’s family, according to Amaraizu.

“Michael Obi, the father of Eagles captain, has regained his freedom,” disclosed Enugu Police command spokesman Ebere Amaraizu.

“He was rescued a forest in the Udi area of Enugu after a gun battle between the police and the kidnappers, who escaped during the shoot out.

“He is right now in the office of the Enugu State police commissioner.”

Mikel has revealed that his father was in the kidnappers’ custody during the Russia 2018 World Cup clash between Nigeria and Argentina last Tuesday.

