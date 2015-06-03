Enugu Police Confirm Rescue Of Mikel’s Kidnapped Father

By Johnny Edward:

The Enugu State Police Command has rescued Pa Michael Obi, the father of Super Eagles captain, Mikel Obi, from kidnappers.

Mikel’s father, according to the police, was on his way from Jos, Plateau State, in a grey coloured Toyota Prado jeep, with registration number MUS 604 CG, when he was kidnapped.

The spokesman of the Command, Ebere Amaraizu, in a statement released on Monday stated that Pa Obi and his driver, John Ishaya, were abducted along Makurdi-Enugu road on June 29.

The kidnappers demanded N10m as ransom from Obi’s family, according to Amaraizu.

“Michael Obi, the father of Eagles captain, has regained his freedom,” disclosed Enugu Police command spokesman Ebere Amaraizu.

“He was rescued a forest in the Udi area of Enugu after a gun battle between the police and the kidnappers, who escaped during the shoot out.

“He is right now in the office of the Enugu State police commissioner.”

Mikel has revealed that his father was in the kidnappers’ custody during the Russia 2018 World Cup clash between Nigeria and Argentina last Tuesday.

