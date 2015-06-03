World Cup 2018: Columbia Vs England Betting Tips

It will be a patient, nervous wait for England fans during the last 16 phase with this the last of the eight ties to be played. Gareth Southgate has described it as England’s biggest game in a decade and it’s hard to argue with that assessment with the draw opening up and presenting England with a golden opportunity to reach a World Cup Semi-Final.

Talk before, during and even after the Belgium game has centred around whether making wholesale changes was the right call and quite simply the answer to that question lies in the result of this game. Win it and Southgate’s move will be labelled a masterstroke and his side will be favourites to at least equal their best showing at a major tournament since 1966. That would be a remarkable achievement for this young group of players but England can’t afford to get ahead of themselves just yet and for all its early promise, defeat would leave Southgate’s men with little to reflect on besides two group wins against second-rate opposition.

The omens are good, in that England have never lost to Colombia but they can’t afford to underestimate the South Americans. Much will depend on the fitness of James Rodriguez and English hopes will improve dramatically if he is ruled out or is short of 100% fit. However they are by no means a one-man team with Radamel Falcao back to his best and looking very sharp up front, while Juan Fernando Quintero and Juan Cuadrado ensure he gets good service.

Colombia have done well to reach this stage, after a shocking start to the tournament saw them a goal and a man down after just 6 minutes against Japan in their opening game. They competed well with 10 men in that game, losing only 2-1 before winning their final two matches to top the group.

Their performance against Poland was particularly impressive and there’s reason to think they will at least score in this game. England’s three-man defence of Walker, Stones and Maguire is yet to be properly tested in a tough competitive fixture such as this and a failure to keep a clean sheet in any of the group games suggests it could still be England’s weak spot. Jordan Pickford has looked uncertain in goal too and you can be sure Colombia will look to test him with a few efforts from range.

This though is a bolder, more exciting England than we’ve seen in previous tournaments and they will back themselves to outscore the Colombians if it develops into a genuinely open game. The intensity and quality that was lacking against Belgium should return given the players Southgate has to bring in and we should see far more from England in the final third on Tuesday.

Overall, backing Both Teams to Score looks a good bet here in what could be one of the more exciting last sixteen clashes. Colombia may edge it in terms of technical quality but England’s movement and energy will be key and with Harry Kane in clinical mood in front of goal and with a new-found confidence surrounding the Three Lions camp, backing England & Both Teams to Score could be worth a flutter.

Backing Kane to Score Anytime also looks good, with the Spurs man having netted 13 times in his last 10 internationals. He will be hungry to add to the five goals he has already managed at this World Cup as he chases the Golden Boot and with England causing havoc from set-pieces and VAR in play, you wouldn’t rule out another penalty going their way in this game.

Colombia Predicted Lineup: Ospina, Arias, Mina, Davinson Sanchez, Mojica, Carlos Sanchez, Uribe, Cuadrado, Quintero, Muriel, Falcao

England Predicted Lineup: Pickford, Walker, Stones, Maguire, Trippier, Henderson, Loftus-Cheek, Lingard, Young, Sterling, Kane

HEAD TO HEAD

The head-to-head favours England and although the meetings haven’t been regular, they’ve generally been memorable. The last was an entertaining 3-2 England win in a 2005 friendly featuring a Michael Owen hat-trick in New Jersey. The Three Lions also beat Colombia 2-0 at the 1998 World Cup with David Beckham scoring a cracking free-kick, while a friendly draw between the sides a few years earlier is best remembered for René Higuita’s famous scorpion kick. The teams have met five times previously overall and England remain unbeaten against the South Americans. (Source)

Zeusbet JUL 03, 2018 1X2 DC O/U 2.5 GG/NG DNB ID TIME EVENTS OVER UNDER 9607 19:00 Colombia – England 3.93 3.08 2.17 1.73 1.40 1.27 +497

COLOMBIA VS ENGLAND STATS

Colombia have reached the knockout stages of the World Cup for the third time but it’s the first time they have accomplished it in consecutive tournaments (1990, 2014, 2018). The only previous occasion they’ve gone past the round of 16 was in 2014.

Three of Colombia’s five goals at this year’s World Cup have come from set-pieces (two from corners, one from direct free-kick) whilst England scored more goals from dead ball situations than any other team in the group stages (6).

Colombia have scored in each of their last eight World Cup games, the longest current run of any team as of the end of the 2018 group stages. The last time Colombia failed to find the net in the tournament was in June 1998 against England (0-2).

None of Colombia’s 21 games at the World Cup has ended goalless. In fact, only the USA (33) and Austria (29) have played more games in the competition without ever registering a 0-0.

England have won only two of their last eight knockout games at the World Cup (v Denmark in 2002, v Ecuador in 2006). They had progressed in six of their eight previous games in the knockout phase.

England have only failed to score in one of their 18 knockout games at the World Cup, that was against Portugal in the 2006 quarter-finals (0-0 a.e.t, 1-3 on penalties).

Harry Kane has played 153 minutes at the World Cup but already only Gary Lineker (10) has scored more times for England in the tournament than the Tottenham striker (5). If Kane finds the net against Colombia, he’ll become the first player to score in six consecutive games for the Three Lions since Tommy Lawton back in 1939.

