Abdullahi Thanks Sokoto Governor For Cash, Land, House Gifts

By Adeboye Amosu:

Super Eagles defender Shehu Abdullahi has thanked Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal for his kind gesture after he received a land, house and cash gifts from the state’s number one citizen on Monday, reports Completesportsnigeria. com.

Abdullahi was hosted by Governor Tambuwal at the Sokoto State government house on Monday and got the reward for his exemplary performance for the national team.

“I want to appreciate my Governor (Aminu Waziri Tambuwal) for this great honour, it feels so good my hard work and being a good ambassador of this state is been celebrated and recognized. I am grateful to our darling Governor for this kindness and great gesture,” Abdullahi stated at the event.

“This is not an honour for me to slip off, but to work very hard with my club and the national team. What interests me most is the support for my Foundation and the land to build my sports complex, we have many talents in Sokoto and we must create the enabling environment to nurture them with modern facilities.”

As part of the effort to raise fund for the Shehu Abdullahi Foundation, a charity match will take place on Thursday between Team Shehu and a team to be led by Super Eagles forward, Ahmed Musa.

“We have concluded plans to host a Charity Match in Sokoto State, the match will be between Shehu Friends and Musa Friends,”he added.

“Apart from the charity angle to it, we want to motivate the youths and give them hope, I am optimistic Sokoto will produce more football stars in years to come.”

The Bursaspor of Turkey defender was part of Super Eagles side that got eliminated in the group stage at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

