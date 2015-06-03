Martinez: Belgium Passed Test Of Character In Fightback Vs Japan

Roberto Martinez has declared that his side passed the test of character in their 3-2 Russia 2018 World Cup round of 16 win over Japan on Monday.

Chadli scored in additional time as Belgium came from two goals down to beat Japan.

The win was the first time a team woukd come from 2-0 down to win in the knockout stages since 1970, when Germany beat England 3-2.

It has only happened six times in history, including ‘The Miracle of Berne’ Final of 1954, when Germany beat Hungary.

“That’s what happens in the World Cup. It was a test of character and a test of the team. It tells you everything about this group of players,” Martinez told FIFA.com.

Belgium will face Brazil in the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Unblock the FIFA World Cup with ExpressVPN the #1 Trusted Name in VPN